Czech businesses lead in digital domain, EIB Group Investment Survey show

12 February 2025
EIB
  • Czech companies ahead of other EU firms in using digital technologies.
  • Czech firms promote energy efficiency in line with European average

Czech firms have done more than most in Europe to embrace digital technologies, according to a European Investment Bank (EIB) Group survey. More than nine in ten Czech companies – 91% – have acted in this area compared with a 74% average in the European Union, new country results from the EIB Group Investment Survey (EIBIS) show.

EIBIS is an annual report based on polling of approximately 13,000 firms across all EU Member States plus a sample from the United States. Its main results were released in October 2024, showing that EU businesses lead way in investments in climate mitigation and adaptation.

The detailed reports for individual EU countries were published today. Key takeaways for the Czech Republic include:

  • More than half of Czech firms – 56% – invested in energy efficiency, in line with the EU average.
  • Three-quarters of business investment in the Czech Republic is financed internally, indicating financial health and self-reliance among firms in the country.
  • Czech firms are making progress in gender equality, with a focus on increasing the share of women in senior management and ownership roles.

“Czech firms are positioning themselves strongly for the future by embracing digital transformation,” said EIB Vice- President Kyriacos Kakouris. “Their focus on energy efficiency also aligns closely with the EU’s climate goals and we are dedicated to supporting these efforts through tailored financing that enables businesses to invest in long-term resilience, growth and competitiveness.”

Czech companies are a barometer of business advances and challenges across the EU.

"European companies are making significant progress in tackling climate change and embracing digital transformation across the board," said EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella. "However, enhancing EU investment necessitates a more cohesive and integrated single market." 

The full country report about the Czech Republic is available here.

Survey results feed into the annual Investment Report, the flagship publication of the EIB Group’s Economics Department, gauging the investment outlook for Europe’s economy. The next Investment Report will be released on 5 March 2025 during the annual EIB Group Forum in Luxembourg.

The annual Forum brings together key stakeholders from the government, business and finance domains to exchange views on investment priorities that support Europe's policies, including industrial decarbonisation, artificial intelligence, the Capital Markets Union, security, housing and EU enlargement. The theme of this year’s event is Investing in a more sustainable and secure Europe.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. 

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.   

In 2024, the EIB Group signed operations worth a total of €2.47 billion last year in the Czech Republic, supporting investment to Czech railway and energy industries as well as small and medium-sized companies. The EIB financing helped create nearly 89,000 jobs in the country, highlighting the organisation’s role in promoting employment and economic growth.

Référence

2025-068-EN

