EIB Investment Survey shows that Spanish companies have better economic prospects and invest more than the European average in green transition and advanced digital technologies

Spanish companies are more positive than the European average about their business prospects and access to internal and external finance.

In contrast to European companies, which invest more in equipment replacement, Spanish companies focus on increasing capacity.

Compared to the European average, Spanish companies have invested earlier in adapting to the effects of climate change.

Spanish firms have the tendency to invest in renewable energies.

Spain is ahead of the EU average in the use of advanced digital technologies.

Spanish firms with women in senior management is higher than the EU average.

Spanish firms are on average optimistic about business prospects and the availability of both external and internal finance, according to the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group Investment Survey country results released today. The survey on Spain also shows a steadily rising share of firms prioritizing capacity expansion over the coming years, in contrast to European companies.

The EIB Group Investment Survey (EIBIS), is an annual report based on polling of approximately 13,000 firms across all EU member states, with an additional sample from the United States. Its main results were released in October, showing that EU businesses lead way in investments in climate mitigation and adaptation.

The detailed country reports for individual member states are released today.

When it comes to Spain, key takeaways include:

Most Spanish firms (82%) are satisfied with their overall investment level over the past three years.

In contrast to the European firms’ average that invest more in equipment replacement, Spanish companies report plans to invest in expanding production capacity (26% vs 42%).

Spanish firms are more likely than the EU average to have invested in renewable energy generation.

Most firms (91%) in Spain and the EU have taken actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Investment in waste minimisation and energy efficiency are the key strategies adopted.

Spanish firms have been faster than the EU average in investing to mitigate climate change impacts (66% vs. 61%), while the share of Spanish firms that plan to invest in mitigation over the next three years is similar to the EU average.

Innovation and digitalisation are a key source of firms’ competitiveness. Spain is ahead of the EU average in the use of advanced digital technologies (80% vs. 74%).

The proportion of Spanish firms with women in senior management or as company owners is higher than the EU average. Compared to other sectors, service companies stand out, with a higher percentage of firms with 40% or more having women in top management, and 50% or more as women business owners.

“The Investment Survey results show Spanish firms’ positive economic prospects and their strong commitment to areas such as green transition, climate risk mitigation, equality and the use of advance technologies. These results reflect the country’s robust economic performance and solid fundamentals,” EIB Group President Nadia Calviño said.

The full country report about Spain is available here.

Survey results feed into the annual Investment Report, the flagship publication of the EIB Group’s Economics Department, gauging the investment outlook for Europe’s economy. The next Investment Report will be released on 5 March 2025 during the annual EIB Group Forum in Luxembourg.

The annual Forum brings together key stakeholders from the government, business and finance domains to exchange views on investment priorities that support Europe's policies, including industrial decarbonisation, artificial intelligence, the Capital Markets Union, security, housing and EU enlargement. The theme of this year’s event is Investing in a more sustainable and secure Europe.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

In 2024, the EIB Group committed more than €12 billion in new financing for projects in Spain focusing on climate action, energy, innovation and cohesion.