Three-quarters of Croatian respondents recognise that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change, EIB survey finds

©Allain Bachellier/ Getty images

Most people in Croatia recognise the need to adapt their lifestyle to the effects of climate change, according to the annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Respondents ranked climate change second only to the cost of living among the challenges facing their country. Many believe that investing in adaptation now will not only boost the economy but also prevent higher costs in the future.

Key findings

96% of Croatian respondents say it is important for their country to adapt to climate change, while 40% say it needs to be prioritised.

90% agree that immediate spending on climate adaptation is needed now to avoid even higher costs in the future.

90% agree that spending on climate adaptation is required urgently to avoid even higher costs in the future.

In the past couple of years, Croatia experienced severe storms, wildfires and drought that left a trail of destruction.

As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, the economic toll of climate change continues to escalate. Scientists warn that these disasters will become increasingly costly. According to a report by the European Environment Agency[1], Europe is currently the fastest warming continent and extreme weather events are expected to increase as global temperatures rise. This escalation poses significant challenges to infrastructure and threatens the stability of global water and food supplies, underlining the urgent need for comprehensive climate adaptation strategies.

"Croatia's recent severe storms, wildfires and draught have highlighted the urgent need to adapt to climate change. As climate change negatively affects all key sectors, including infrastructure, transport, agriculture, and tourism, the EIB’s support for climate adaptation plays a vital role in preserving not just livelihoods but a cornerstone of the national economy. By financing projects that protect communities and bolster essential economic activities, we help secure Croatia's economic future. Investing today means building resilience against future climate challenges while ensuring sustained economic growth and the safety of its citizens." said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwinska

The EIB today published its seventh annual Climate Survey, capturing the views of more than 24,000 respondents across the EU and the US about climate change. In Croatia, 1,005 people took part in the survey, which was conducted in August 2024.

An important issue and an economic opportunity

Croatian respondents once again ranked climate change as the second biggest challenge for their country, just after the cost of living, as was the case in previous EIB climate surveys, and they consider adaptation to climate change a pressing issue: :

96% of them recognise the need to adapt to climate change (similar to the EU average). More specifically, 40% (10 points below the EU average of 50%) consider that adaptation to climate change is a priority in Croatia in the coming years and 56% think it is important but not a priority.

in Croatia in the coming years and 56% think it is important but not a priority. 89% of respondents (compared to the EU average of 86%) say that investing in climate change adaptation can create jobs and boost the local economy.

The impact of climate change and new habits

Croatian respondents recognise the economic opportunities that climate change adaptation measures present, while first-hand experiences of extreme weather events add to the sense that urgent action is required:

91% (11 points above the EU average of 80%) have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years. 65% have suffered from extreme heat and heatwaves, 49% have experienced severe storms or hail and 36% have faced drought.

Extreme weather events have serious, wide-ranging consequences:

74% of Croatian respondents (6 points above the EU average of 68%) reported having suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event. 26% faced power cuts or energy supply issues; 26% had property damage (such as roof damage) from flooding, landslides or soil erosion; and 23% were impacted by transportation disruptions like road closures, impassable bridges or delays in public transport.

Croatian respondents are well aware of the need to adapt:

74% recognise that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change.

29% think they will have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place (whether locally or abroad) to avoid floods, forest fires or other extreme weather events.

27% say they will have to move to a cooler region or country.

To be able to adapt to climate change, individuals need the right information. Encouragingly, 78% of Croatian respondents (7 points above the EU average) feel they are informed about what they can do to adapt their homes and lifestyles effectively. However, 58% (compared to the EU average of 60%) are unaware of public subsidies or financial incentives to support their efforts.

Adaptation priorities

Croatian respondents identify the following key priorities for local climate adaptation:

50% (8 points above the EU average of 42%) propose cooling cities down.

45% (6 points above the EU average of 39%) cite improving infrastructure; for example, installing better drainage systems, flood barriers, storm shelters or more resilient power grids.

34% note the need to educate the public on which behaviours to adopt in order to prevent or respond to problems caused by extreme weather events.

When asked who should pay for climate change adaptations:

44% (9 points above the EU average of 35%) think that the costs should be borne by the companies and industries that contribute most to climate change.

A quarter (26%) think everyone should pay equally.

11% say that wealthier individuals should bear the costs through higher taxes.

When asked who should receive support first:

37% (very near the EU average of 38%) believe that everyone should benefit equally.

28% (5 points above the EU average of 23%) say that people living in high-risk areas should be the first to benefit.

23% (5 points below the EU average of 28%) think elderly people should be prioritised.

Concerns about who should benefit from adaptation aid go beyond national priorities. 72% of Croatian respondents (15 points above the EU average of 57%) recognise the need to support global adaptation efforts and believe that their country should do more to help the most vulnerable developing nations adapt to the growing impact of climate change.

Background information

EIB Group

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances sound investments that pursue EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund, signed a total of €88 billion in new financing in 2023 – 90% of it in the European Union. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. It is on track to deliver on its commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030, as pledged in its Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Around half of EIB financing within the European Union is directed to cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

The EIB and climate adaptation in Croatia

Last year, the EIB Group reaffirmed its commitment to Croatia’s green transition by allocating €102 million for climate action and environmental sustainability in the country. This funding has helped significantly to accelerate Croatia’s shift towards sustainable development, with a focus on energy efficiency, urban renewal and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The Bank is supporting investments in sustainable urban mobility, energy efficiency in public buildings, and the expansion of green areas to boost quality of life for residents. It is boosting Croatia’s private sector through crucial partnerships with local banks and financial institutions, unlocking vital financing for SMEs and mid-caps to develop green projects. The EIB is also providing critical advisory services to key stakeholders in the country on the transition to low-carbon transport solutions to reduce congestion and emissions.

The EIB Climate Survey

The EIB, the climate bank, released the seventh annual EIB Climate Survey today. The survey contains the views of over 24 000 respondents. Since its inception in 2018, it has provided valuable insight into how people in the European Union and the United States feel about climate change. This year’s survey was run by BVA Xsight from 6 to 23 August 2024. Respondents could complete it online by computer, tablet or mobile phone. More information about the methodology can be found here.

[1] Europe is not prepared for rapidly growing climate risks | European Environment Agency’s home page (europa.eu).