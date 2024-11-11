64 percent of Swedes have been affected by extreme weather – nearly everyone realizes that Sweden must adapt to climate change

©Allain Bachellier/ Getty images

Most Swedish respondents recognise the need to adapt their lifestyle due to the effects of climate change, according to the annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Among the challenges facing their country, Swedish respondents ranked climate change third, after the cost of living, and security. More than eight out of ten Swedish respondents believe that investing in adaptation now will prevent higher costs in the future.

Key findings

94% of Swedish respondents say it is important for their country to adapt to climate change, while 52% say it needs to be prioritised.

85% agree that spending on climate adaptation is required urgently to avoid even higher costs in the future.

Between May and August 2018, Sweden experienced its most severe wildfires in modern history, mainly due to an unusually long heatwave and drought. Over 50 wildfires burned an area of around 250 km², particularly affecting the counties of Gävleborg and Jämtland. In the summer of 2023, Sweden was again hit by intense heatwaves, with temperatures exceeding 26°C, raising health concerns and increasing the risk of forest fires. The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute warned of the potential for heat-related health problems and advised the public to take precautions amid dry conditions that increased the likelihood of wildfires.

As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, the economic toll of climate change continues to rise. Scientists warn that these disasters will become increasingly costly. According to a report by the European Environment Agency,[1] Europe is currently the fastest-warming continent, with the number of extreme weather events expected to increase as global temperatures rise. A higher number of extreme weather events poses a significant threat to infrastructure and the stability of global water and food supplies, underlining the urgent need for comprehensive climate change adaptation strategies.

“Swedes understand that adapting to climate change is not only a necessity, but also an opportunity. By investing in adaptation today, we can protect communities from future risks while boosting local economies. Sweden’s proactive approach can set a strong example for the rest of Europe in facing these challenges head on,” said EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros.

Today, the EIB released its seventh annual Climate Survey, which presents the views of over 24 000 respondents from across the European Union and the United States on the topic of climate change. In Sweden, 1 007 people took part in the survey, which was conducted in August 2024.

A priority

Swedish respondents say that climate change is the third-biggest challenge facing their country, after the rising cost of living and security.

In view of this:

94% (the same as the EU average) recognise the need to adapt to climate change, and more than half (52%) consider climate adaptation a priority for their country for the coming years.

Adaptation to climate change is also considered an economic opportunity and a long-term investment:

85% believe that adapting to climate change requires investment now to avoid higher costs later.

84% say that investing in climate change adaptation can create jobs and boost the local economy.

The impact of climate change and new habits

Swedish respondents recognise the economic opportunities that climate change adaptation measures present, while first-hand experiences of extreme weather events add to the sense that urgent action is required:

64% of Swedish respondents (16 points below the EU average) have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years. 29% have suffered from extreme heat and heatwaves, 22% have seen heavy storms or hail and 22% have faced inland floods.

Extreme weather events have serious, wide-ranging consequences:

59% of Swedish respondents reported having suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event. 27% (6 points above the EU average) were impacted by transport disruption, such as road closures, damaged bridges or public transport delays, 18% by food supply issues, such as reduced availability of certain products and 17% by power cuts or energy supply issues.

Swedish respondents are well aware of the need to adapt:

57% of Swedes (15 points below the EU average of 72%) recognise that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change.

26% (compared to the EU average of 35%) think they will have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place (whether locally or abroad) to avoid floods, forest fires or other extreme weather events.

17% (11 points below the EU average) say they will have to move to a cooler region or country.

To be able to adapt to climate change, individuals need the right information. Encouragingly, 70% of Swedish respondents feel they are informed about what they can do to adapt their homes and lifestyles effectively. However, 74% of respondents (compared to the EU average of 60%) are unaware of public subsidies or financial incentives to support their efforts.

Adaptation priorities

Swedish respondents identify the following key priorities for local climate adaptation:

53% cite improving infrastructure; for example, installing better drainage systems, flood barriers, storm shelters or more resilient power grids.

41% note the need to educate the public on which behaviours to adopt in order to prevent or respond to problems caused by extreme weather events.

27% mention planting vegetation that is more resilient to climate change.

When asked who should pay for climate change adaptations:

38% think that the costs should be borne by the companies and industries that contribute most to climate change.

30% think everyone should pay equally.

14% say that wealthier individuals should bear the costs through higher taxes.

When asked who should receive support first:

42% believe that everyone should benefit equally.

27% say that people living in high-risk areas should be the first to receive support.

23% think that the elderly should be prioritised.

Concerns about who should benefit from adaptation aid go beyond national priorities. 60% of Swedish respondents (slightly above the EU average of 57%) recognise the need to support global adaptation efforts and believe that their country should do more to help the most vulnerable developing nations adapt to the growing impact of climate change.

Background information

EIB Group

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances sound investment contributing to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund, signed a total of €88 billion in new financing in 2023 – 90% of it in the European Union. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. It is on track to deliver on its commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030, as pledged in its Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects that contribute directly to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Around half of EIB financing within the European Union is directed to cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

The EIB and climate adaptation in Sweden

As the EU’s financing arm, the EIB invests in key projects in Sweden, reinforcing its role as the climate bank and supporting the country’s green transition. In 2023, the EIB signed new financing agreements for Sweden worth €2.91 billion, with 77% of the funds allocated to climate action and environmental sustainability. Recent examples include investments in green steel, solar cells, wind power, electric vehicles and energy-efficient housing.

The EIB Climate Survey

The EIB, the climate bank, released the seventh annual EIB Climate Survey today. The survey contains the views of over 24 000 respondents. Since its inception in 2018, it has provided valuable insight into how people in the European Union and the United States feel about climate change. This year’s survey was run by BVA Xsight from 6 to 23 August 2024. Respondents could complete it online by computer, tablet or mobile phone. More information about the methodology can be found here.

[1] Europe is not prepared for rapidly growing climate risks | European Environment Agency’s home page (europa.eu)