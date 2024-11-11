Most Romanian respondents consider climate adaptation a national priority, EIB survey shows

More than eight out of ten Romanian respondents recognise the need to adapt their lifestyle due to the effects of climate change, according to the annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Among the challenges facing Romania, respondents ranked climate change second only to the increased cost of living. Many believe that investing in adaptation now will prevent higher costs in the future.
Key findings
- 97% of Romanian respondents say it is important for their country to adapt to climate change, while 59% say it needs to be prioritised.
- 90% agree that spending on climate adaptation is required urgently to avoid even higher costs in the future.
From 14 to 16 September 2024, Romania was hit by severe flooding caused by Storm Boris, with the counties of Galați and Vaslui particularly affected. The floods resulted in at least seven deaths, thousands of evacuations, and damage to some 6 000 homes. The emergency response included military firefighters using boats and helicopters to rescue hundreds of people, while the government mobilised resources to help the communities that were affected.
As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, the economic toll of climate change continues to rise. Scientists warn that these disasters will become increasingly costly. According to a report by the European Environment Agency,[1] Europe is currently the fastest-warming continent, with the number of extreme weather events expected to increase as global temperatures rise. A higher number of extreme weather events poses a significant threat to infrastructure and the stability of global water and food supplies, underlining the urgent need for comprehensive climate change adaptation strategies.
“Adapting to climate change is not just a necessity for Romania – it is a strategic investment in the country’s future,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris. “The overwhelming recognition among Romanians of the need to act now underlines the urgency of our work. By prioritising climate adaptation, we can protect our communities, create jobs and build a more resilient economy. At the EIB, we are fully committed to helping Romania meet these challenges head-on, ensuring that today’s investments translate into long-term prosperity and stability for all.”
Today, the EIB released its seventh annual Climate Survey, which presents the views of over 24 000 respondents from across the European Union and the United States on the topic of climate change. In Romania, 1 000 people took part in the survey, which was conducted in August 2024.
A priority
Romanian respondents say that climate change is the second-biggest challenge facing their country, after the rising cost of living.
In view of this:
- 97% (close to the EU average of 94%) recognise the need to adapt to climate change. 59% (9 points above the EU average of 50%) consider climate adaptation a priority for the country for the coming years.
Adaptation to climate change is also considered an economic opportunity and a long-term investment:
- 92% of respondents (compared to the EU average of 86%) say that investing in climate change adaptation can create jobs and boost the local economy.
- 90% (compared to the EU average of 85%) believe that adapting to climate change requires investment now to avoid higher costs later.
The impact of climate change and new habits
Romanian respondents recognise the economic opportunities that climate change adaptation measures present, while first-hand experiences of extreme weather events add to the sense that urgent action is required:
- 93% of Romanian respondents (13 points above the EU average) have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years. 71% (16 points above the EU average) have suffered from extreme heat and heatwaves, 62% (27 points above the EU average) have experienced droughts and 44% (10 points above the EU average) have seen heavy storms or hail.
Extreme weather events have serious, wide-ranging consequences:
- 83% of Romanian respondents (15 points above the European average of 68%) reported having suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event. 37% (17 points above the EU average) were impacted by power cuts or energy supply issues, 29% (9 points above the EU average) suffered from health issues such as heat stroke or respiratory problems, while 29% (10 points above the EU average) saw forests or natural spaces near their homes destroyed.
Romanian respondents are well aware of the need to adapt:
- 83% of Romanian respondents (compared to the EU average of 72%) recognise that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change.
- 46% (compared to the EU average of 35%) think they will have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place (whether locally or abroad) to avoid floods, forest fires or other extreme weather events.
- 38% (10 points above the EU average) say they will have to move to a cooler region or country.
To be able to adapt to climate change, individuals need the right information. Encouragingly, 81% of Romanian respondents (10 points above the EU average of 71%) feel they are informed about what they can do to adapt their homes and lifestyles effectively. However, 61% (close to the EU average of 60%) are unaware of public subsidies or financial incentives to support their efforts.
Adaptation priorities
Romanian respondents identify the following key priorities for local climate adaptation:
- 53% (18 points above the EU average) mention planting vegetation that is more resilient to climate change.
- 45% highlight cooling cities down.
- 43% cite improving infrastructure; for example, installing better drainage systems, flood barriers, storm shelters or more resilient power grids.
When asked who should pay for climate change adaptations:
- 36% think everyone should pay equally.
- 34% think that the costs should be borne by the companies and industries that contribute most to climate change.
- 12% say that wealthier individuals should bear the costs through higher taxes.
When asked who should receive support first:
- 36% believe that everyone should benefit equally.
- 29% think that the elderly should be prioritised.
- 24% say that people living in high-risk areas should be the first to receive support.
Background information
EIB Group
The ElB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances sound investments that pursue EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.
The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of €88 billion in new financing in 2023 – 90% of it in the European Union. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.
All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. It is on track to deliver on its commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030, as pledged in its Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects that contribute directly to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.
Around half of EIB financing within the European Union is directed to cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.
The EIB and climate adaptation in Romania
In 2024, Romania received support from the EIB to build the world’s first zero-emissions tyre factory in the form of a loan to Nokian Tyres, and to expand green energy infrastructure on sites in the country owned by the Belgian real estate logistics company WDP. In 2023, the EIB’s new commitments in Romania included €119 million to improve sustainable energy supply and €72 million to water projects, alongside the development of a new network of electric vehicle charging points, with a view to promoting cleaner transport options and accelerating climate action. The EIB also invested in nuclear safety, agricultural output and urban development, also providing financing for small businesses and mid-caps, while the EIF’s guarantee transactions bolstered growth in green investment.
The EIB Climate Survey
The EIB, the climate bank, released the seventh annual EIB Climate Survey today. The survey contains the views of over 24 000 respondents. Since its inception in 2018, it has provided valuable insight into how people in the European Union and the United States feel about climate change. This year’s survey was run by BVA Xsight from 6 to 23 August 2024. Respondents could complete it online by computer, tablet or mobile phone. More information about the methodology can be found here.
[1] Europe is not prepared for rapidly growing climate risks | European Environment Agency's home page (europa.eu).