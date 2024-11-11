The majority of Irish respondents consider climate adaptation a national priority, EIB survey shows

©Allain Bachellier/ Getty images

More than two-thirds of people in Ireland recognise the need to adapt their lifestyle due to the effects of climate change, according to the annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Many believe that investing in adaptation now will prevent higher costs in the future.

Key findings

96% of respondents in Ireland say it is important for their country to adapt to climate change, while 55% say it needs to be prioritised.

90% agree that spending on climate adaptation is required urgently to avoid even higher costs in the future.

As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, the economic toll of climate change continues to rise. Scientists warn that these disasters will become increasingly costly. According to a report by the European Environment Agency,[1] Europe is currently the fastest-warming continent, with the number of extreme weather events expected to increase as global temperatures rise. A higher number of extreme weather events poses a significant threat to infrastructure and the stability of global water and food supplies, underlining the urgent need for comprehensive climate change adaptation strategies.

“The results of the EIB Climate Survey demonstrate that most Irish people consider adapting to a changing climate to be a national priority. As the EU climate bank, the EIB is committed to supporting Ireland’s journey towards greater climate resilience. Through backing investment in renewable energy, sustainable transport and energy efficient housing, we are helping to create jobs, boost local economies and ensure long-term sustainable growth,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris.

Today, the EIB released its seventh annual Climate Survey, which presents the views of over 24 000 respondents from across the European Union and the United States on the topic of climate change. In Ireland, 1 003 people took part in the survey, which was conducted in August 2024.

A priority

Among the challenges facing Ireland, respondents did not place climate change at the top of the list. Nevertheless, a large majority of Irish respondents recognise the need to adapt to climate change and even see it as a priority:

96% (slightly above the EU average of 94%) recognise the need to adapt to climate change. 55% (5 points above the EU average) consider climate adaptation a priority for Ireland for the coming years.

Adaptation to climate change is also considered an economic opportunity and a long-term investment:

90% say that investing in climate change adaptation can create jobs and boost the local economy.

90% (compared to the EU average of 85%) believe that adapting to climate change requires investment now to avoid higher costs later.

The impact of climate change and new habits Irish respondents recognise the economic opportunities that climate change adaptation measures present, while first-hand experiences of extreme weather events add to the sense that urgent action is required: 69% of Irish respondents (11 points below the EU average) have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years. 40% (6 points above the EU average) have seen heavy storms or hail, 26% (29 points below the EU average) have suffered from extreme heat and heatwaves and 25% (12 points above the EU average) have faced cold spikes. Extreme weather events have serious, wide-ranging consequences: 78% of Irish respondents (10 points above the European average of 68%) reported having suffered at least once direct consequence of an extreme weather event. 41% (21 points above the EU average) were impacted by power cuts or energy supply issues, 31% (10 points above the EU average) experienced transport disruption, such as road closures, damaged bridges or public transport delays and 28% (14 points above the EU average) were affected by disruption to public services, such as school closures or delayed waste collection. Irish respondents are well aware of the need to adapt: 71% of respondents recognise that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change.

33% think they will have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place (whether locally or abroad) to avoid floods, forest fires or other extreme weather events.

23% (compared to the EU average of 28%) say they will have to move to a cooler region or country. To be able to adapt to climate change, individuals need the right information. Encouragingly, 75% of Irish respondents (above the EU average of 71%) feel they are informed about what they can do to adapt their homes and lifestyles effectively. However, 59% (close to the EU average of 60%) are unaware of public subsidies or financial incentives to support their efforts. Adaptation priorities Irish respondents identify the following key priorities for local climate adaptation: 51% (compared to the EU average of 39%) cite improving infrastructure; for example, installing better drainage systems, flood barriers, storm shelters or more resilient power grids.

46% (8 points above the EU average of 38%) note the need to educate the public on which behaviours to adopt in order to prevent or respond to problems caused by extreme weather events.

41% (compared to the EU average of 28%) highlight improving insulation in homes and public buildings. When asked who should pay for climate change adaptations: 39% think that the costs should be borne by the companies and industries that contribute most to climate change.

A third (33%) think everyone should pay equally.

12% say that wealthier individuals should bear the costs through higher taxes. When asked who should receive support first: 43% (5 points above the EU average) believe that everyone should benefit equally.

25% say that people living in high-risk areas should be the first to receive support.

23% (5 points below the EU average) think that the elderly should be prioritised.