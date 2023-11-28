- The rising cost of living and access to healthcare, closely followed by climate and environmental concerns, top the list of challenges Polish respondents see for their country.
- Most respondents believe the shift to a climate-neutral economy can only happen if inequalities are addressed at the same time.
- Nearly two-thirds say they would accept an income-tax increase to help people with the lowest incomes adapt to climate-related policies.
- Nearly three-quarters favour eliminating subsidies and tax breaks for the aviation sector and all companies that rely heavily on fossil fuels.
- Only half of respondents believe the government should provide financial compensation to affected countries for climate change they did not contribute to.
The European Investment Bank (EIB) today launched the sixth edition of its Climate Survey. These are some of the most striking results of this annual survey conducted in August and September 2023. Running since 2018, the EIB Climate Survey offers insights into the climate change-related views of people in major economies around the world, with more than 30 000 respondents in the European Union, the United States, China, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, UAE, Canada and South Korea. The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.
After another challenging year marked not only by inflation but also by record heatwaves and droughts, Polish respondents have become more acutely aware of the profound impact of climate change and the need for immediate action in Poland and around the world, according to the results of the EIB Climate Survey. While the rising cost of living is considered the number one challenge[1] for Polish respondents (66% place it in the top three concerns for their country, 2 points below the EU average), followed by access to healthcare (41%), climate change impacts and environmental degradation come a close third, with 40% considering them a major concern (10 points below the EU average).
Demand for a just transition at home and in affected countries
The financial cost and implications of the green transition are likely to affect personal budgets, with lower-income households hit the hardest.
Against this backdrop, most Poles are calling for fair policies to address the climate emergency. 61% (compared to 68% on average in the European Union) say the transition to a low-carbon economy can only happen if social and economic inequalities are addressed at the same time.
However, only 42% of respondents say they are confident in the government’s ability to carry out such a just climate transition.
On the question of compensation to developing countries to help them deal with the impacts of climate change — expected to be a central issue at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai (COP28) —Polish respondents are more split about extending aid beyond their borders to support countries most vulnerable to climate change and ensure a globally just transition to a climate-neutral and resilient future.
51% of respondents (9 points below the EU average of 60%) agree that the country should financially compensate affected nations to help them fight climate change.
Taxes to support a just transition
Survey results show that 65% of Polish respondents (6 points above the EU average of 59%) would be willing to pay more income tax to help lower-income households cope with the costs of a green transition. 51% would agree to pay an extra 1-2% of their income and 13% would agree to an extra 5-10%.
Most respondents said they would also be in favour of other kinds of climate-related taxes. For example, 71% said they would favour a fossil fuel tax reform to eliminate subsidies and tax breaks for the aviation sector and other industries that rely heavily on fossil fuels.
Comments from EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska:
“The latest EIB Climate Survey underlines Poles’ profound awareness of climate change and their commitment to tackle it head on. They recognise that a successful transition to a climate-neutral world goes hand in hand with addressing social and economic inequalities. At the European Investment Bank, we are fully committed to supporting a just transition that leaves no one behind. Solidarity and actionable measures are more important now than ever.”
[1] Respondents had to select the three challenges they consider the biggest for their country from a shuffled list of ten challenges: Increased cost of living, unemployment, climate change, environmental degradation, political instability, income inequalities, access to healthcare, large-scale migrations, cyberattacks, and terrorism.
About the EIB Climate Survey
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has now completed the sixth annual EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with the market research firm BVA, the sixth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 30 000 respondents participated in the survey from 7 August to 4 September 2023, with a representative panel of people aged 15 and above for each of the 35 countries polled (EU 27, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, India, Japan, South Korea, Canada and UAE).
