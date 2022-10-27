© Getty

65% believe that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its consequences should accelerate the green transition.

83% say that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe.

65% are in favour of indexing energy prices to the level of consumption per household: the more you consume, the more expensive energy becomes.

These are some of the results from the latest yearly climate survey, conducted in August 2022 and published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

After a challenging year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an ongoing energy crisis and accelerated inflation all over Europe, and a summer marked by record heatwaves and droughts, Poles have become even more acutely aware of the impact of climate change and the need for urgent action.

Climate change awareness and urgency

While COVID-19 was considered the biggest challenge facing Poles last year, economic and financial concerns now predominate, with 72% citing them as their top concern.

Meanwhile, 81% of Poles say they are feeling the effects of climate change on their daily lives.

83% think that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe. At the same time, 87% feel that the government is reacting too slowly, and only 41% think that Poland will succeed in substantially reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

War in Ukraine and green transition

A majority of Poles (65%) believe that the war in Ukraine and its consequences for the price of oil and gas should accelerate the green transition (close to the EU average of 66%).