Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées
24
feb 2026

Webinar on Transport Procurement opportunities

lu

A dedicated session to help industry suppliers tap into new Multilateral Development Bank (MDB)-financed opportunities in the transport sector and will include information on select opportunities in the context of the Global Gateway initiative!

The European Commission (EC), the World Bank Group (WBG), European Investment Bank (EIB) and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have deepened their strategic partnership in the context of the Global Gateway initiative, to drive a new generation of connectivity projects.

Join this event to hear from the European Commission (EC) and MDBs about procurement opportunities including in the context of the Global Gateway initiative. This event focuses on transport projects, while future webinars will focus on energy and digital infrastructure projects.

In this session, you will:

  • Discover upcoming procurement opportunities including in the context of Global Gateway transport projects
  • Hear directly from experts from the WBG, EC, EIB and EBRD, on the status of these projects and updates to procurement regulations to put more emphasis on quality and innovation
  • Get your questions answered in a dedicated Q&A

We look forward to your participation! 

Register here  

Other events you may like...

30
-
31
Oct
2025
Mar
2026

EIB Group housing roadshow

The EIB Group is organising housing roadshows to give more information on how Member States can benefit at all levels, nationally, regionally and locally.

Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
11
-
12
Feb
2026

Green Gateway – Climate finance in action

The "Green Gateway – Climate finance in action" event takes place in Luxembourg on 11 to 12 February, 2026.

Infrastructure InvestEU Advisory Hub SMEs Climate Advisory services InvestEU Management committee Nadia Calviño Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Energy
3
-
5
Mar
2026

EIB Group Forum 2026

The EIB Group Forum 2026 will take place on 3-5 March in Luxembourg.