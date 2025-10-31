Webinar on Transport Procurement opportunities

A dedicated session to help industry suppliers tap into new Multilateral Development Bank (MDB)-financed opportunities in the transport sector and will include information on select opportunities in the context of the Global Gateway initiative!
The European Commission (EC), the World Bank Group (WBG), European Investment Bank (EIB) and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have deepened their strategic partnership in the context of the Global Gateway initiative, to drive a new generation of connectivity projects.
Join this event to hear from the European Commission (EC) and MDBs about procurement opportunities including in the context of the Global Gateway initiative. This event focuses on transport projects, while future webinars will focus on energy and digital infrastructure projects.
In this session, you will:
- Discover upcoming procurement opportunities including in the context of Global Gateway transport projects
- Hear directly from experts from the WBG, EC, EIB and EBRD, on the status of these projects and updates to procurement regulations to put more emphasis on quality and innovation
- Get your questions answered in a dedicated Q&A
We look forward to your participation!
