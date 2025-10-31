Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Brussels
02
-
06
mar 2026

The EIB at European Ocean Days

Location: Brussels , be

The European Ocean Days is a week-long event organised by the European Commission. Experts from the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group will join industry leaders, scientists, small businesses, investors and others for a series of dynamic sessions focused on marine-related topics. Guests are invited to engage and contribute to a shared vision for the prosperity, competitiveness, security and sustainability of the ocean.

What's on

Follow our participation in consultations, panel discussion and workshops.

Tuesday, 3 March

BlueInvest Day 2 - Deal Day
9:00-18:00 (GMT +1)

Franck Jésus, senior department climate advisor at the European Investment Bank, is taking part in the BlueInvest Platform's annual flagship event.
 

2nd Stakeholder Consultation for the European Ocean Research and Innovation Strategy 
14:00-18:00 (GMT +1)

Antonella Calvia-Götz, principal advisor at the European Investment Bank, is taking part in this stakeholder event.

Wednesday, 4 March

Sustainable Blue Economy for EU’s Competitiveness: Policy Instruments and Success Stories
9:00-12:00 (GMT +1)

Antonella Calvia-Götz and Nicolas de la Vallée Poussin, senior manager of Innovation and Growth at the European Investment Fund (EIF), are taking part in this session.
 

Towards the Vision 2040 for a thriving fisheries and aquaculture sector
14:00-18:00 (GMT +1)

Franck Jésus is taking part in this discussion.

Thursday, 5 March

4th Mission Ocean and Waters Forum
9:00-18:00 (GMT +1)

Antonella Calvia-Götz is taking part in this event aimed at taking stock of the progress and achievements made by the "Restore our Oceans and Waters" mission, as well as mobilising key actors for its deployment.









 

Friday, 6 March

Towards an EU Strategy for Coastal Communities
9:00-12:00 (GMT +1)

Roberto Rando, a principal advisor and senior climate officer at the European Investment Bank, is taking part in this session aimed at developing a strategy for coastal communities with stakeholders.









 

Our work

We need the ocean to survive. It feeds us, produces the air we breathe and keeps our economies afloat. Explore what the European Investment Bank is doing to lead the way to a sustainable blue economy.

Learn more  

