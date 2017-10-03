Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
As a key player in international development, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is participating in the 2017 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) through a delegation led by President Werner Hoyer.

This event is a key for all those involved in international development. Participants will discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, climate change and tackling the root causes of migration and forced displacement.

  • Summary report: DFI Working Group on Blended Concessional Finance for Private Sector Projects

News from the Annual Meetings

Strengthening the Eurozone

At a key debate on how to improve the functioning of the Eurozone, EIB President Hoyer stressed the importance of investment in infrastructure and the need to create the right conditions for young and innovative firms to thrive.

View from IMF 2017

European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer speaks with The Banker about the region’s economic recovery, prospects for stronger integration, and why green finance must become mainstream.

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. The agreement signed with the EIB is the first step in what will be a fruitful relationship, helping Uzbekistan to invest in key sectors of great benefit to its people

  • Jamshid Kuchkarov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Our stories: EIB projects tackling global issues

3 October 2017

Good climate action news from China

Beijing makes a big move into the green bond market — and gets support from the EU bank
Climate China Asia and the Pacific Climate and environment
28 September 2017

Big jobs, growth impact from EIB and Investment Plan

New findings show the Bank’s financial pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe will add 690,000 jobs by 2020.
Employment Innovation Digitalisation and technological innovation

Our schedule at the Annual Meetings

The EIB delegation’s schedule at the Annual Meetings features a series of crucial debates and discussions with our partners on how to tackle global issues:

Thursday 12 October

  • Organised by Paulson Institute, SIFMA, United Nations, 11.30am-5pm
  • EIB Vice-President Jonathan Taylor to moderate lunch session
  • Organised by Centre for Global Development, 9.30-11.00am
  • Jonathan Taylor, EIB Vice-President responsible for China and Climate, will take part
  • More information and registration

Friday 13 October

  • Multilateral development banks and international financial institutions meeting, 10-11am
  • With EIB Vice-President Vazil Hudák, and Debora Revoltella, EIB’s Chief Economist
  • Organised by the World Bank Group and the Caribbean Development Bank, 2.30-4.30pm
  • High level debate organised by the World Bank Group, 4-5.15pm
  • With EIB President Werner Hoyer

Saturday 14 October

  • High level MDB meeting with the World Bank Group, EIB, G7 (Italy), 10-11.30 at WBG
  • EIB President Werner Hoyer to chair roundtable discussion with World Bank Group, G7 (Italy)

Sunday 15 October

  • This event provides an opportunity for MDBs to discuss their contribution to meeting the development challenges in the 21st century. 1-3pm
  • With EIB President Werner Hoyer
  • Euro50 Group and CIGI breakfast meeting, 8.00-10.45am
  • With EIB President Werner Hoyer and Debora Revoltella, EIB’s Chief Economist

All times are Washington DC local times.

More information on the Annual Meetings

Board of directors Institutional Luxembourg European Union
