As a key player in international development, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is participating in the 2017 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) through a delegation led by President Werner Hoyer.

This event is a key for all those involved in international development. Participants will discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, climate change and tackling the root causes of migration and forced displacement.

