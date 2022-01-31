Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Brussels
13
-
15
oct 2025

EIB at the European Week of Cities and Regions 2025

Location: Brussels , be

Join us at the EU Regions Week  - the largest annual event focusing on EU regions and cities.

Organised by the European Commission and the Committee of the Regions, the event brings together EU cities and regions to tackle shared challenges, showcase innovative solutions for growth, cohesion and job creation, and highlight the vital role of local and regional authorities in shaping effective European governance.

Read the full Programme and register by 30 September 2025.  

EIB sessions at the EU Regions Week:

Tue 14/10/2025 - 09:30 to Wed 15/10/2025 - 18:00 - Square Brussels, Exhibition area, Grand Hall 2

Meet our experts at the EIB Stand to connect, learn, and explore funding possibilities that can drive your community forward.

Tue 14/10/2025

Wed 15/10/2025

More info  

All about EIB Cohesion

  •

    EIB Group cohesion data

    Reducing inequalities within and between EU countries and regions is one of EIB Group priorities. Read more about EIB cohesion and regional development.

  •

    Regional development and cohesion

    The European Union's Cohesion Policy helps to ensure there are no gaps between countries and between different areas and regions in the same country. It supports key EU goals, such as the green and digital transition.

  •

    More homes. Better homes

    EU’s commitment to renovating for energy efficiency, building affordable housing, and innovating the construction sector

  •

    Sustainable cities and regions

    The EIB supports projects that make life in urban areas more sustainable.

  •

    The Circular City Centre - C3

    Supporting cities in their circular transition

  •

    JASPERS

    Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions

