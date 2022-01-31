Stakeholder engagement on Phase 2 of the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap and Energy Sector Orientation

Charting the next phase for the Climate Bank: supporting the green transition and building climate-resilience, including in the energy sector.

The EIB Group invited stakeholders to a dedicated engagement on the second phase of its Climate Bank Roadmap (CBR2) and the accompanying Energy Sector Orientation (ESO) — two strategic documents that will guide the Group’s climate and environmental ambition and actions, including in the energy sector, from 2026 to 2030.

Building on the successful implementation of the 2021–2025 Roadmap, the EIB Group aims to consolidate its position as the EU’s Climate Bank, while refocusing to increase impact in an evolving policy environment, taking into account recent scientific knowledge and best practice. This includes supporting EU responses to the challenges of industrial competitiveness, inclusive prosperity, and security and preparedness, as well as broader global objectives, including EU commitments to international goals, climate-resilience building, emissions reduction, just transition, and sustainable development.