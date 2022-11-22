Potosí Villagers: Angélica's story

Angélica is a nurse who runs a health post providing primary care in Collpa, a small village in the Andes in Bolivia. Until recently, she had to manage without electricity, using candles and travelling to the nearest town to charge her phone and computer. That changed in 2022 when a solar panel was installed next to the post, providing electricity and more reliable connectivity, meaning she can better support the communities that rely on her care. Thanks to the Bolivian government's Harvesting Water, Sowing Light project backed by FONPLATA Development Bank and the European Investment Bank, with funding from the European Union's Latin America Investment Facility (LAIF), over 3,500 households, schools and health posts have now clean energy in the region.

