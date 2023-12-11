A key goal set in Paris eight years ago was to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. But the latest science shows that the world is set to heat up by 2.8 degrees. Nancy Saich, chief climate change expert at the European Investment Bank, says this is an unliveable scenario. Her message is clear: even if the climate conference in Dubai doesn't reach an agreement to phase out fossil fuels and raise ambition, the EU's climate bank won't give up because we only have this one planet to live on.

