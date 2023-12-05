EIB at COP28: a game changer in the fight against climate change

Raising the ambition. That's what success at COP28 means for Werner Hoyer. In this conversation at the climate conference in Dubai, the president of the European Investment Bank stresses the need for governments and institutions to raise their level of ambition, including through the phase out of fossil fuels, as the only way to meet the challenges of climate change. He believes that becoming the climate bank of the EU, and setting up EIB Global, has positioned the EIB as a real game changer in the face of the climate emergency.

Watch all our Conversations on the ground and follow our participation at COP28.