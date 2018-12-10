The virtuous circle

As for food, citizens can have access to products grown using regenerative agriculture, which does not use fossil-based fertilisers and pesticides and builds soil health. Where possible this food can be grown locally in peri-urban and urban settings, using techniques such as vertical farming, which can cultivate crops indoors without pesticides and using 70-90% less water than conventional farming. Food waste and wastewater can become valuable sources of energy and of organic materials to refine into chemicals and organic fertilisers.

Some of these ideas have already been put into practice. The Broad Group, a Chinese construction company has applied modular construction methods to factories and high-rise buildings. In so doing it has achieved increases in efficiency of production, installation, and logistics of between six and ten times, a reduction in materials waste to almost zero, and a reduction in construction costs of 40%.

In Finland, the city of Helsinki is transforming its transport system by implementing a digitally enabled, point-to-point, mobility-on-demand network. The scheme will integrate all transport options, including buses, taxis, car pools, and shared bikes, on a single payment platform. The user will access the platform via a smartphone app, which will function as a journey planner.

The anaerobic digestion facility in Montpellier, France is able to treat 173,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste a year and is the largest in the country. The plant generates 19 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity and 7 GWh of heat for neighbouring households and a clinic. It also produces 25,800 tonnes of compost, which is applied to local public green spaces and agricultural fields.

The transition to a circular economy also brings about significant economic benefits at the city and national levels. A recent study focused on China shows that, by 2040, circular economy opportunities in the built environment, mobility, nutrition, textiles, and electronics, could save businesses and households approximately $11 trillion compared to the current development path, 16% of projected GDP. [3] The same opportunities could also lead to substantial advantages for the environment and society. By 2040, emissions of harmful fine particulate matter could be reduced by 50%, emissions of greenhouse gases by 23%, and traffic congestion by 47%. In Europe, research suggests similar outcomes. By 2030, the benefits for the European economy as a whole could be €900 billion more than those expected in the linear scenario. The disposable income of European households could be 11 percentage points higher and CO2 emissions 48% lower.

At the heart of these economic and environmental opportunities are business models such as sharing, reuse and repair, and product life extension. They provide new ways of creating value without depleting finite resources.[4]