The Man of the Desert

These words touched my inner self and stirred within me overwhelming emotions. I tried to distract my thoughts by engaging in my colleagues' chat about the beauty of the road... the sand, the rock hills, and the lush that's garlanded with orange and yellow.

Once we arrived at our destination, a confused smile drew on my face when I read the sign of the plant, "Noor – Arabic for light".

The ones in charge of the solar project welcomed us and shared with us abundant information about the way it functioned. They briefed us on the plant's various stages and on the technology used to convert sunlight into energy to compensate for the lack of oil and gas in Morocco. They also explained to us how "Noor" contributes to protecting Earth by mitigating the growing risks of climate change.

A number of European Union officials joined the visiting delegation; the EU provided the plant with funds and support through the European Investment Bank and other European institutions.

The project's prime goal is providing locals with an array of services and multiplying job opportunities, especially as the implementation process moves forward. That's very important, but it isn't everything.

The solar plant Noor derives energy from the sun's radiation by means of harnessing, preserving, and converting sun rays to generate power. Thus, the sun's daily output could be used round the clock to help workers keep their machines running, to aid students en route to success, to keep the elderly in touch with the world, and to assist mothers with the burden of daily house chores. The project utilizes the sun's energy and gives it back to the region's locals in the form of light ‘Noor’ – it is a source of non-stop dynamic energy.

Alas, the light which the project will provide is not the same light that my heart seeks!

Despite enjoying the extensive details that enriched our plant tour, the words of the old sage kept echoing in my head and bogged me down in a deeper state of bewilderment, especially as the work day neared its end.

Back at the hotel, I tried to get some sleep after a long exhausting day of which most hours had been spent on the road. I couldn't sleep for I was overcome with stress and anxiety, so I stood at the window and watched the sunset; the old sage was still sitting in the same spot. I couldn't enjoy the sun's intertwining rays that rhythmically bid the blue sky farewell because the presence of the old man utterly confounded me. I observed him as he sat with the same serenity and tranquility since early morning.

I instantly headed his way. The closer I got, the further he seemed. The distance was growing longer as I approached him. I felt heavy weight burdening my entirety, and all I wished was to get to get rid of this feeling by throwing it his way; maybe he could help ease my apprehension.

Once I reached him, I asked him eagerly:

- "How do I find the light?"

But all he did was respond with a smile and utter stillness; however, I kept repeating my question with consistent urgency, but to no avail. He maintained the same smile and stillness.

I sat by his side all lost and weary. I tracked the moon as its creatures made an appearance with what seemed to be gentle smiles. The light of the moon cast its rays on the sand hills, killing their darkness and livening their light.

Shrouded in disappointment, I finally left the old sage. I felt my steps growing heavier and heavier when I spotted a lantern flashing light in my direction. It belonged to a small house in which a crowd of people sat and chattered. The roof was sealed with many wooden logs, and outside there was a big stone bench fully covered with cushions and surrounded by wooden chairs. Palm trees scattered all around the house.

My body went feeble as I gradually started losing energy. The closer I approached the small house, the more it faded before my eyes... I saw the years of my life rushing ahead of me in a glimpse. I couldn't see clearly. All I heard were whispers that I failed to decipher. There I was faltering... I fell to the ground.

I felt them carrying me and seating me on one of the wooden chairs. Their voices went on top of each other as they asked me with empathy:

- "What's wrong with you?"

I told them that I felt shortness of breath, and that I wasn't capable of moving. So one of them instantly said:

- "Stay with us and get some rest."

Then another one asked me with a scolding tone:

- "Why are you dressed in such light clothes? It's cold."

And another said:

- "I'll bring you a cup of tea. We will not disturb you with our conversations. Just sit and relax."

I sat by their side with my limbs all frozen. They handed me a cup of hot tea, and then warmth started flowing into my body. I noticed that they were speaking about me:

- "He's a city dweller; they all live this way. They waste their lives in pursuit of money and power, forgetting all about the real essence of life."

His friend responded in support:

- "Yes. His condition is not but a warning that he's missing out on his life that has gone by. It's as if life is reminding him that he is no longer young enough to wear such light clothes."

- "True. Thank God for the all the blessings of good health. May God heal him and guide him the right way."

Then a third one said:

- "The life of urban dwellers is so strange! Believe me... they live like machines and don't realize the gravity of what they've done to themselves until diseases start invading their bodies. Over time, they become similar to rusty machines without even feeling it."

- "Thank God for everything!"

Their dialogues varied as each one of them shared with the others how his/her day had been spent. I watched their content faces and joyful smiles. Their positive energy and exuberance were so contagious that I gradually began to regain my power. I was no longer feeling cold.

As I was leaving, I thanked them for their help and generosity. They insisted that I stayed and joined them for supper, but I was adamant to leave. One of them abruptly asked me about the reason I had spent hours near the statue. I smiled and responded with silence.

I crossed the road back to the hotel when I found myself standing near the man of the desert. I felt as if he was addressing me. He said:

- "Are you aware of the fact that the sun endures in one day what you endure in years? It is a fetus when it rises at dawn, and then it crawls like an infant towards the sand. It reaches the peak of its youth at midday, and then it starts losing its power as the day hours go by -- exactly the way people age."

He added:

- "I'm the man of the desert. I have learned to see in the dark with the light that comes from within. I can see you clearly; you are a good person, but you have been transformed into a machine. My son, the heart is the source of light. You have closed the door to your heart. You have hidden the light inside, but I can see it. Open your heart to people and share with them your light -- let it enlighten your way and theirs."

He added with a somewhat warning tone:

- "If you close your heart, you will only be able to listen and see with your mind, and this is not good. Never ignore your heart and feelings."

I nodded my head as I listened to what he had to tell me and then headed back to the hotel with lighter steps as my worries subsided... I finally found the answer that I'd been looking for.