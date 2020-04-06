The genome e-volution

The current pandemic caused by COVID-19 provides bitter testimony of how vulnerable our systems are. Newly emerging viruses, changing demographics, an aging population, societal developments, and untreatable neurodegenerative diseases all pose pressing concerns in Europe.
The findings, interpretations and conclusions are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Investment Bank
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The sequencing of the human genome at the beginning of this millennium marked a new era in biomedicine. Genome sequencing has become so fast and cheap that it can be routinely applied to individual patients leading to the identification of genetic variants that are on the one hand key drivers for disease development, and on the other hand the cause for differential response to therapies. Moreover, nanotechnology and robotics have created innovative therapeutic tools and powerful diagnostic techniques, such as the analysis of all human proteins (proteomics) and the processing of high-resolution imaging data of patient tissues that help significantly diagnosis by reliably detecting first signs of disease. These technologies look at various aspects of disease changes over time and provide a more holistic picture of a patient’s individual state. As a consequence of technological advances and the genome evolution in medicine we can now provide better tailored diagnostics, increased therapeutic efficacy and reduced side effects to an individual patient. Such ‘precision medicine’ approaches promote advances in healthcare and prolong lifespan in general population.
Despite these achievements, significant health challenges remain, and the current pandemic caused by COVID-19 provides bitter testimony of how vulnerable our systems are. Apart from unforeseeable threats by newly emerging viruses, changing demographics, especially with respect to urbanization, an aging population, societal developments, and untreatable neurodegenerative diseases all pose pressing concerns in Europe. Meanwhile, growing professional demands, chronic work stress, and the spread of new types of diseases through globalization compound the situation. In view of these and other challenges, advancing health continues to be one of the most important challenges of modern societies.
The European Union and its member states consider health to be among their top priorities. Through the EU Health Programme, member states are trying to further reinforce health systems and enhance programs aimed at educating citizens to form stronger and knowledge-based communities. This essay reflects on the scientific and technological advances that are providing new therapeutic opportunities for major human diseases and for securing health in Europe and around the globe.
Lifestyle and climate change is threatening our health
Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer are the leading cause of death worldwide. Together with chronic respiratory and mental disorders, they account for an estimated 86% of deaths and are responsible for 77% of disease burden in Europe1. For most of these conditions, a healthy lifestyle could dramatically reduce the number of premature deaths. Refraining from tobacco and alcohol abuse, adhering to a healthy diet and regular physical activity are just a few examples. The success of prevention campaigns is best documented in the reduction of lung cancer rates following the first anti-tobacco campaigns and advertisement bans in the 1970-ies. Most NCDs are chronic in their course, which – in combination with an ageing population – leads to an increasing burden on health care systems.
Moreover, increased international travel and mobility, globalized trade (especially in food) together with climate change and environmental pollution are affecting life conditions and promoting spread of infectious diseases. Amongst infectious diseases, influenza puts the biggest burden on our societies, followed by tuberculosis and HIV2. For example, common waves of influenza kill around 44,000 people every year in Europe. The apparent weakness of our current health systems in response to emerging infections and pandemics, including especially the currently ongoing one caused by the coronavirus COVID-19, but also recent outbreaks of Ebola and ZIKA viruses, is of serious concern.
While extreme weather conditions are already affecting the health and well-being of European residents, especially elderly people, climate change and its impact on ecosystems also changes the regional distribution of infectious diseases. Europe is expected to face more infections due to subtropical and tropical pathogens3. Regrettably, another major threat involves formation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria and the re-emergence of viruses that were once defeated or considered almost defeated in Europe, including some of the most infectious diseases known, such as polio and measles.
While extreme weather conditions are already affecting the health and well-being of European residents, especially elderly people, climate change and its impact on ecosystems also changes the regional distribution of infectious diseases.
Emerging threats
The recent outbreak of COVID-19 documents both the power and the limits of scientific progress. When a pneumonia of unknown cause started emerging in China in end of December 2019, it literally took only a few days to weeks until the coronavirus was isolated, its full genetic sequence published and several molecular details known. We witnessed a so far unseen global effort of information sharing, not only involving scientists, but also publishing houses, governments, health authorities – and could still not prevent COVID-19 from turning into a pandemic. This is largely due to our globalized life style, but also due to the fact that public health systems across the world were not unified in a global response to the expanding pandemic. In these critical time people turn towards science but scientific progress takes time - especially when it comes to development of new vaccines and therapeutics. The current predictions are that the world scientific community will require at least another year to develop a safe and effective vaccine that is likely to be the most efficient way of blocking the virus spread.
Machine learning for new therapies
New technologies provide a positive impact for health challenges. They allow for faster, more precise diagnosis of many diseases, allowing treatment to start sooner. Thanks to the “omics” technology revolution5, access to the relevant data in a patient is no longer a bottleneck. Rather, it is the integration and interpretation of data that present the greatest challenge. In this context, computational sciences and artificial intelligence (AI) are beacons of hope. Machine-learning algorithms are at an advanced stage: they can help to both develop new therapeutic strategies based on data integration and interpretation and monitor patient response to therapies. For example, single-cell sequencing, genome comparison (between individuals or during the course of a disease), digital imaging and clinical proteomics6 are currently used to detect unique lung diseases or specific breast cancer cells. Based on imaging data, AI systems are already able to diagnose diseases as reliably as - if not better than - a medical doctor. Only a few years ago this was implausible to many experts.
Machine-learning algorithms are at an advanced stage: they can help to both develop new therapeutic strategies based on data integration and interpretation and monitor patient response to therapies.
Every disease is different
In the first two decades of this century, we gained a basic understanding of how genetic variation relates to symptoms in a set of common diseases, an effort heavily supported by European funding organizations and charities such as the Wellcome Trust, which is one of UK’s largest charitable foundations funding health-related research9. However, translating this wealth of knowledge to improved diagnostics, new drugs and treatments has only just begun. The function of large parts of the genome are still entirely unclear, including the majority of the genome that does not contain genes coding for proteins and which was long thought to be evolutionary ‘baggage’. We know which genetic variations cause the development of human disease – often these are single base changes called single nucleotide polymorphism (SNPs) - but in most cases we do not understand how a specific variation alters normal function. Nor do we understand the influence of the many other genetic variations individuals are likely to carry, or their interplay with lifestyle and environmental factors. Uncovering the molecular mechanisms at work, understanding their regulation and interactions in differing contexts will reveal differences between patients and will lay the foundation for therapeutic strategies to individual patients.
Will algorithms fight cancer?
For humans, developing cancer is a multi-step process characterized by genetic instability and cellular changes, which are driven by the random and unpredictable nature of accelerated evolution. Cancer is not a single disease, but a unique set of genetic or molecular change that drives the uncontrolled proliferation of specific cells that ultimately leads to physiological malfunction. As a result, there are thousands of different types of transformed cells within a tumour thus complicating treatment. Despite these sobering characteristics, we have gone a long way in improving the treatment of tumours in the past decades. Until now, cancer patients have usually been treated with powerful inhibitors of cellular growth. This approach is called chemotherapy and usually has dramatic side effect as all cell growth in the body is affected. Indeed, these therapies are so invasive and unspecific that cancer patients are by now probably the greatest beneficiaries of the molecular biology revolution. Scientific breakthroughs resulting from insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying cancer development have revolutionized therapeutic treatments. While conventional treatments, such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy, continue to play a central role with their ability to kill cancer cells, they now tend to be combined with more targeted approaches, most recently by successful immune therapies. In addition, diagnosis has taken a quantum leap, based on monitoring biomarkers in the blood or genetic testing for relevant mutations, enabling an early identification of people at risk, or already affected, and determining the exact tumour type. Many cancers are treatable at an early stage, and therefore early diagnosis promises to have the largest near term impact on patient survival.
Personalized approaches in cancer therapy require significant investment in technologies for the analysis, data integration and the development of new predictive algorithms. With increased knowledge of individual tumour mutation profiles, new targets will emerge and new drugs will be developed. Fortunately, the development of high-throughput screening (HTS)11 technologies, such as the use of gene scissors CRISPR/Cas9) to change specific segments in the genetic code, has equipped us with powerful tools to identify tumour cell vulnerabilities, enabling us to better predict the susceptibility of a tumour to a given combination of drugs and potentially even to correct mutations in hereditable forms of cancer or other heritable diseases. These technologies also open the door for systematic efforts to repurpose already approved drugs by testing which combination might be effective against specific tumours. Such approaches have the potential to significantly reduce the long time to clinical application of novel therapeutic concepts.
The world is getting older
The number of people above 60 is expected to double by 2050, reaching around 2.1 billion people worldwide. This increase is most pronounced in Japan and the European Union12. An aging population brings another challenge to the forefront of medicine: neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and dementia. Patients with these diseases suffer from a progressive destruction of nerve cells in the brain and/or spinal cord, leading to impaired movement coordination, mental dysfunctions, or both. It is foreseeable that neurodegenerative diseases will culminate in a healthcare crisis by the middle of the 21st century, with Alzheimer’s having the biggest impact. By 2050, the number of patients suffering from these disorders is estimated to more than triple, posing a significant burden on affected families, public healthcare and entire societies.
Neuronal degeneration is mostly caused by the accumulation of dangerous deposits – often clumped-together proteins – and damages to the functional units within the cells, so called organelles (mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, lysosomes) of long-living neurons. These developments lead to slow, progressive damage and eventually death of specific groups of neurons in the brain. Based on this knowledge, scientists now aim to identify very early events in the development of neurodegeneration that can be inhibited before the damage accumulates and causes a massive loss of neurons. Obviously, this is a tricky situation, as therapies – to be successful – may have to start ten to twenty years before the first symptoms appear, at the time when deposits first start accumulating in neurons. Currently, we lack non-invasive diagnostic tools to detect this stage, for example by mass screening the whole population. Once neurons have started dying, there is much less chance to stop the domino effect of disease. For example, approximately 80% of dopaminergic neurons (neurons that synthesize the neurotransmitter dopamine, which is required for the healthy functioning of the nervous system) begin to atrophy before first clinical symptoms of Parkinson’s disease appear, indicating that there is a long therapeutic time window. Similarly, in Alzheimer’s disease, damage within hippocampal neurons, which are critical for memory connections, often accumulates for many years before the nerve cells lose their functions.
CRISPR/Cas9 technology enables extremely precise, rapid and cost-effective intervention in the genetic material of living organisms.
What’s next
The digital revolution has already made a big impact on patient care, starting with the wealth of (not always medically verified) information available online and mobile apps that can record and share health-related data with remote doctors (part of a wider trend towards the remote monitoring of patients). With the ability to rapidly and affordably sequence the whole human genome, tailoring therapies to a patient’s genetic background is finally within reach.
The unprecedented opportunities presented by super-computing, machine learning and AI go hand-in-hand with ethical concerns and profound fears for the future of medicine. Nowhere is this as apparent as in the field of genetic engineering. The revolutionary CRISPR/Cas9 technology13 enables extremely precise, rapid and cost-effective intervention in the genetic material of living organisms. This technique not only offers amazing opportunities in ecology and food production, but also in the discovery of the causes of diseases and the development of new therapies to treat human disorders. The technology, however, can also be (mis)used to generate genetically modified or “optimized” human beings. Furthermore, it remains unclear if the methods really has no off-target effects on the genome in all cases, which could cause undesired, heritable consequences in patients undergoing gene therapy.
Open-access science
Is there a solution to control high healthcare costs? Sustainable healthcare systems could be built on a few key concepts: high standards, fair pricing, efficient organization, open science, a well-informed public and a well-educated professional community.
From an academic point of view, open-access to scientific research will significantly decrease the price of drugs and should be mandatory for publicly funded research. The International Human Genome Sequencing Consortium, which pulled together forces from around the world, played a pioneering role in making a full genome sequence publicly available. Since then, many publicly funded, large-scale biomedical projects have followed in the Consortium’s footsteps, with growing amounts of data being shared in easily accessible databases. Fund providers and policy makers within the European Union, such as Commission-funded research and charitable foundations, have championed open science policies.
Fund providers and policy makers within the European Union, such as Commission-funded research and charitable foundations, have championed open science policies.
Despite these efforts, drug development and pricing for new treatments is still dominated by manufacturers, who in turn use publicly funded scientific research. A new era, however, may be dawning. More public-private partnerships such as the Structural Genomics Consortium have emerged, where scientists from academia and industry work together to discover new medicines through open-access research. Their research record has already proven that open science is successful and can have a sustainable impact on drug development, education and societies. Moreover, new funding models for integrative academic-industrial research and the use of cutting-edge technologies are needed as the current classical approaches for the development of new drugs, new antibiotics, tailored therapies and neurodegenerative diseases are not sufficient. A concerted effort, similar to the Human Genome Project will be necessary to generate the tools and technologies to explore all proteins in the human proteome, and to manipulate those involved in disease pathways.
Sharing responsibilities for the future
Changing the culture of drug research from a pharma-driven process to disease-focused, personalised treatments will eliminate often futile research cycles and decrease the cost of drug development. The European Union could save at least €10.2 billion a year if FAIR (findable, accessible, interoperable, reusable) data principles were fully implemented15.The research dilemma cannot be solved by scientists and clinicians alone, but will need to involve insurance companies, government, the pharma industry and the public.
Ensuring fair access to high quality health care will depend on our ability to offer the most efficient therapies and care to all patients, regardless of the ailment. Advances in science and technology may drive progress in medicine and healthcare, but only shared responsibilities and common policies around the globe will make it possible.
The European Union could save at least €10.2 billion a year if FAIR (findable, accessible, interoperable, reusable) data principles were fully implemented.
The findings, interpretations and conclusions are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Investment Bank.
Notes
[1] http://www.euro.who.int/en/health-topics/noncommunicable-diseases
[2] https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2018.23.16.17-00454#abstract_content
[3] FEMS Microbiol Lett. 2018 Feb 1;365(2). doi: 10.1093/femsle/fnx244.
[4] EMBO Mol Med 2018 10:e9176. https://doi.org/10.15252/emmm.201809176;
https://www.who.int/csr/don/06-may-2019-measles-euro/en/
[5] Omics refers to the collective technologies used to characterise and quantify pools of
biological molecules and to explore their roles, relationships and actions in the cells of a
living creature. https://www.genomicseducation.hee.nhs.uk/blog/the-omics-revolution/
[6] The proteome is the entire set of proteins that is, or can be, expressed by a genome, cell,
tissue, or organism at a certain time (Wikipedia).
[7] https://blog.benchsci.com/
[8] https://www.who.int/hiv/en/
[9] https://wellcome.ac.uk/
[10] Monoclonal antibodies (mAb or moAb) are antibodies that are made by identical immune
cells that are all clones of a unique parent cell (Wikipedia).
[11] High-throughput screening (HTS) is a method for scientific experimentation especially
used in drug discovery and relevant to the fields of biology and chemistry. Using robotics,
data processing/control software, liquid handling devices, and sensitive detectors,
high-throughput screening enables a researcher to quickly conduct millions of chemical,
genetic, or pharmacological test.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-throughput_screening
[12] https://www.un.org/en/development/desa/population/publications/pdf/ageing/
WPA2017_Highlights.pdf
[13] Simply put, the technology involves the injection of new genetic information into cells,
coding for gene scissor Cas, which then enables the precise cutting of DNA at a specific
site which can be pre-determined. This can be used to modify the genetic code, e.g. to
change the function of genes or eliminate dangerous mutations.
[14]https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/crispr-babies-scientist-sentenced-to-3-years-in-prison/
[15] https://ec.europa.eu/research/openscience/index.cfm