The genome e-volution

The findings, interpretations and conclusions are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Investment Bank You can download the essay here The sequencing of the human genome at the beginning of this millennium marked a new era in biomedicine. Genome sequencing has become so fast and cheap that it can be routinely applied to individual patients leading to the identification of genetic variants that are on the one hand key drivers for disease development, and on the other hand the cause for differential response to therapies. Moreover, nanotechnology and robotics have created innovative therapeutic tools and powerful diagnostic techniques, such as the analysis of all human proteins (proteomics) and the processing of high-resolution imaging data of patient tissues that help significantly diagnosis by reliably detecting first signs of disease. These technologies look at various aspects of disease changes over time and provide a more holistic picture of a patient’s individual state. As a consequence of technological advances and the genome evolution in medicine we can now provide better tailored diagnostics, increased therapeutic efficacy and reduced side effects to an individual patient. Such ‘precision medicine’ approaches promote advances in healthcare and prolong lifespan in general population.

©JUAN GAERTNER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

Despite these achievements, significant health challenges remain, and the current pandemic caused by COVID-19 provides bitter testimony of how vulnerable our systems are. Apart from unforeseeable threats by newly emerging viruses, changing demographics, especially with respect to urbanization, an aging population, societal developments, and untreatable neurodegenerative diseases all pose pressing concerns in Europe. Meanwhile, growing professional demands, chronic work stress, and the spread of new types of diseases through globalization compound the situation. In view of these and other challenges, advancing health continues to be one of the most important challenges of modern societies.

The current pandemic caused by COVID-19 provides bitter testimony of how vulnerable our systems are. Newly emerging viruses, changing demographics, an aging population, societal developments, and untreatable neurodegenerative diseases all pose pressing concerns in Europe.

The European Union and its member states consider health to be among their top priorities. Through the EU Health Programme, member states are trying to further reinforce health systems and enhance programs aimed at educating citizens to form stronger and knowledge-based communities. This essay reflects on the scientific and technological advances that are providing new therapeutic opportunities for major human diseases and for securing health in Europe and around the globe. Lifestyle and climate change is threatening our health Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer are the leading cause of death worldwide. Together with chronic respiratory and mental disorders, they account for an estimated 86% of deaths and are responsible for 77% of disease burden in Europe1. For most of these conditions, a healthy lifestyle could dramatically reduce the number of premature deaths. Refraining from tobacco and alcohol abuse, adhering to a healthy diet and regular physical activity are just a few examples. The success of prevention campaigns is best documented in the reduction of lung cancer rates following the first anti-tobacco campaigns and advertisement bans in the 1970-ies. Most NCDs are chronic in their course, which – in combination with an ageing population – leads to an increasing burden on health care systems. Moreover, increased international travel and mobility, globalized trade (especially in food) together with climate change and environmental pollution are affecting life conditions and promoting spread of infectious diseases. Amongst infectious diseases, influenza puts the biggest burden on our societies, followed by tuberculosis and HIV2. For example, common waves of influenza kill around 44,000 people every year in Europe. The apparent weakness of our current health systems in response to emerging infections and pandemics, including especially the currently ongoing one caused by the coronavirus COVID-19, but also recent outbreaks of Ebola and ZIKA viruses, is of serious concern. While extreme weather conditions are already affecting the health and well-being of European residents, especially elderly people, climate change and its impact on ecosystems also changes the regional distribution of infectious diseases. Europe is expected to face more infections due to subtropical and tropical pathogens3. Regrettably, another major threat involves formation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria and the re-emergence of viruses that were once defeated or considered almost defeated in Europe, including some of the most infectious diseases known, such as polio and measles.

While extreme weather conditions are already affecting the health and well-being of European residents, especially elderly people, climate change and its impact on ecosystems also changes the regional distribution of infectious diseases.

©Aliraza Khatri's Photography/Getty Images

Emerging threats The recent outbreak of COVID-19 documents both the power and the limits of scientific progress. When a pneumonia of unknown cause started emerging in China in end of December 2019, it literally took only a few days to weeks until the coronavirus was isolated, its full genetic sequence published and several molecular details known. We witnessed a so far unseen global effort of information sharing, not only involving scientists, but also publishing houses, governments, health authorities – and could still not prevent COVID-19 from turning into a pandemic. This is largely due to our globalized life style, but also due to the fact that public health systems across the world were not unified in a global response to the expanding pandemic. In these critical time people turn towards science but scientific progress takes time - especially when it comes to development of new vaccines and therapeutics. The current predictions are that the world scientific community will require at least another year to develop a safe and effective vaccine that is likely to be the most efficient way of blocking the virus spread.