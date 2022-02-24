Samuel Wunsch is an evangelist for breaking down the barriers between disabled and non-disabled people. The way he sees it, he’s answering his true calling.

“I want to help people without disabilities to remove the barriers in their own minds,” he says. “I want them to notice the competencies of people with disabilities. But I also want the students to learn that nothing in life should be taken for granted.”

Samuel, who has some intellectual, learning, and physical disabilities, is an educational specialist at the University of Kiel, a port city in northern Germany. His role is to teach students about the lives of disabled people and to take part in campus life for the benefit of students, professors, and staff.

His presence is thanks to the Institute for Inclusive Education, whose mission is to mend the societal divide between people with disabilities and people without them. “There’s still systematic segregation here in Germany that is quite a big problem in our society,” says Annika Hase of the Institute for Inclusive Education.

The programme was created in 2013 and is the brainchild of Jan Wulf-Schnabel, a German entrepreneur and former professor in social management. Jan “wanted to bridge the massive divide between the segregated worlds of people with so-called intellectual disabilities on one side and the elitism of the higher education sector on the other side,” says Annika, who organizes the certificate programme in new locations.