Shaping the Chaos

We take our lunch break in the main building at Noor, which has everything: an auditorium, a future exhibition space, long corridors with offices that can be accessed only using a fingerprint scanner. Everything, that is, except coffee. Of all the fascinating things, this is the most unbelievable, I say, as I stare languidly into my lunchbox. 150 MASEN staff work here, according to Tarik. Work – how can they do that, work, without coffee. It’s a mystery.

After lunch we travel to Noor II and III. First of all, the rows of reflectors, aseptic and noble amidst construction site entropy; as if this all was nothing to do with them, they dream, inclined towards one another in pairs, in perpetual dialogue, reflecting only one another, only one another. An outer row faces the track on which we are driving. Heaven and earth are blurred in the reflectors. For half a kilometre we drive through a mirror-axis world, where we are accompanied by three psychedelic, long-drawn-out SUVs. To the left of us, mundane pipes, scribbled with a load of chalk-white and very human instructions on their connectors.

How can you not love a species that builds such stolid, glorious, noble futurism in the middle of a desert and, across the rough track, notes on trashy old pipes, in white Edding pen, what probably means Connect pipe section A11 to A15 and do not drink 400° hot liquids?

Then on to Noor III. Everyone mentions Star Wars, according to Salma. I would like to confirm this and add WOW, in capitals. First we drive through areas covered with pillars, rising out of the desert like a fire-stricken forest. Then, a few hundred metres further on, the stumps have grown crowns, square crowns, almost the size of a tennis court. Thousands of these technological trees are arranged in concentric circles and if you look along the rows, they seem to bend only in the far distance. Their name befits their beautiful appearance: heliostat.

There were times when we thought the sun to be a god. We called him Ra, Viracocha and dozens of other names, including Helios. There were times when we thought that the heavens were held up by Atlas, and later that they were a protective dome thrown over the earth and that the stars were peepholes through which the angels peeked from heaven to watch over us.

Before this trip, I re-read Paul Bowles’ book The Sheltering Sky. For Bowles, the sheltering sky which looms over the desert is the bulwark which keeps the gaping void lying beyond it from swallowing us up. Bowles’ protagonists go to their death in the desert.

The heliostats – individuals, yet, like us, forced to follow the herd instinct – are all oriented towards the sun, separately and autonomously controlled. Every single one of the 7 400 will reflect the sun, which we could call Helios or Ra or a medium-sized star in the outer third of the Milky Way, onto a tower at the centre of their concentric circles. They are busy at work on the tower, 247 metres in height, which will one day be the highest structure in Africa, at least for a short time, and shine as brightly as a self-made sun. Here we will take a group photo, the only one of this trip, in hard hats, vests and borrowed footwear, in front of the growing tower, flanked by heliostats. The sun will expand into a red giant and then shrink to become a white dwarf. How long do we envisage surviving? Until then? Or do we just intend, out of sporting ambition, to beat the dinosaurs and take it to 170 million plus one?

My more idealistic travelling companions do not seem to trust people entirely either and ask many questions about the security of Noor against terrorist attacks.

I think, hell, anyone who would bother attacking a highly theoretical scene from science fiction like this could kill two dozen tourists on a beach or in the Jemaa el-Fnaa. I know this as a layperson as well as any half-intelligent terrorist.

In the evening, says Tarik, as we take our leave on the observation tower of the visitor’s centre, it is wonderful. I will never tire of looking at this. When, at sunset, all the reflectors simultaneously turn back to their starting position. I wish you could be here in spring; at that time of year there is snow on the Atlas Mountains and in the early morning and towards the evening the reflectors are filled with the light of the low sun and the glistening, snow-decked peaks.

And, for a very short time and without any desire on my part to speak of it, my little heart simply breaks out of pure love for my wonderful, crazy, brilliant, doomed and degenerate and utterly poetic species.

On the Noor model, which sits under glass in the visitor’s centre and is exhaustively photographed by us all, as the whole project is so enormous that it can be grasped only through a model, at the bottom-left edge, in the middle of the reddish grey plaster that represents the void of the desert, there is a small village. No model roads lead there, but there is a label: Tiflit. I want to visit the village, said Luigi during the afternoon; me too, I said, and only later will I work out that we are talking about different villages. He is talking about Tasselmante, in the bottom-centre of the model, adjacent to Noor. A road leads through it. The itinerary for Day Two is a very touristy programme, visiting the surrounding area, and Day Two also starts with a minor mutiny, instigated by Luigi and supported by me. Before we take a look at the tourist parallel world, we would like to take a peek at the real world. Salma arranges it the evening before. Luigi and I talk about parallel worlds. Perhaps, I say, that could also have been my story – the parallel worlds that we build for ourselves, in which we operate. Which possibly never touch one another. We are a curious, whimsical species whose worlds are formed in our heads. We must see this village, says Luigi. I know that Aït-Ben-Haddou is beautiful, but it has long been a tourist trap. We must see what this village, this real village, right on the boundary of Noor, looks like. Agreed, I say, but my village, Tiflit, would be even more beautiful. No eye has ever seen it. No white man has ever entered it. We laugh and joke. At home I have an entirely non-ironic metre of shelving, holding books by explorers from the heroic age of polar expeditions, men who, in that era, set off for years at a time for an uncharted continent, the Antarctic, the desert of complete absence, where there are not even colours or smells. It is the fullest incarnation of longing that I know. Men went there, many perished and the ones who survived went there again, and again. When Mallory was asked why he was attempting to climb Everest, he replied, because it is there.

Sometimes devotion to my species makes me giddy. How can evolution have created something as beautiful and pointless as us? How can we mortal mammals, burdened with consciousness, be capable of these things? To put our life, our one and only life, on the line for a summit, a pole, an idea, a senseless passion, the interior of uncharted, deadly lands? Men go out into the void spaces of the world for various reasons. Some are actuated simply by the love of adventure, some have the keen thirst for scientific knowledge, and others are drawn by the lure of “little voices”, the mysterious fascination of the unknown. That is my favourite quote from Sir Ernest Shackleton, my favourite polar explorer. Shackleton really shone in the Antarctic when it came to survival. In “real life” he was good for nothing. I have listened to the little voices all my life. The only thing that remains unclear is whether I am good for something.

Tasselmante is good. That much is clear; real, says Luigi. I awoke early this morning and leapt into the icy pool at sunrise. Peculiarly, a hundred thousand hysterical birds chirp in a flowering tree at the side each dawn. After that I had enough coffee. It is just the psychedelic limbo that I cannot get rid of. Maybe it is Mustapha’s music (since this morning he has been wearing a really cool Berber turban). Maybe it is Tasselmante. On the road, to the left, there are two or three very modern bungalows. On one it says Association Tasselmante pour le développement. From another come children’s voices. But people are nowhere to be seen. Nowhere. To the right, a jumble of tired clay buildings, dissolving clay towers, a fading memory of buildings and spaces and grandeur, now inhabited only by pigeons and heat. If you lose yourself in them and meander through the archaic structures, you come across a watercourse around which clusters a surprising amount of greenery, you come across an old man and his veiled wife, who immediately retreats behind the next corner. I also come across Auke somewhere and presume that somewhere else Salma is getting concerned whether she will ever find us all again. Later I will tell her, drawn from my deep pool of wisdom from the heroic age of polar expedition, that she should not get concerned. On expeditions like this not everyone will make it and 10-20% losses are acceptable. We will turn this into a running gag.

I understand a great deal about our species. I can explain it from our evolutionary origin, our genetic disposition, our neurochemistry. I am aware how my feeling of jubilant happiness is connected with all the awesome hormones and neurotransmitters my body secretes when I get it into trouble: adrenaline, noradrenaline, serotonin, all that the likes of us call a soul. What I do not understand is humour. What evolutionary purpose is performed by humour? There is just one explanation for our capacity for humour: a god who has maliciously endowed us with both mortality and consciousness and, at the last minute, took pity and gave us a single weapon against this unreasonable imposition: humour.

From Tasselmante we drive for a long time through miles and miles of desert. Hot air sweeps through the inside of the vehicle. Auke is now also Berberised and is wearing a turban, which I presume was expertly tied by Mustapha. The wind mixes with the music, which is, of course, the second weapon that the god in whom I do not believe has given us: music.

Aït-Ben-Haddou, a Ksar, a fortified town built from clay, is Hollywood-picturesque, rising out of hill, and, Luigi knew it, an exhausting tourist trap. Because it is so Hollywood-picturesque, Hollywood has shot roughly 2 500 movies here, at least if Mohammed is to be believed. He is our new additional guide with ADHD issues, continuously rattling off film titles: Lawrence of Arabia, The Mummy, Gladiator, Prince of Persia, Game of Thrones, The Sheltering Sky; when he is finished, he starts over again. There is one beautiful moment when he points to a clay bump and says that it belongs to the Prince of Persia and someone from our group asks how he got here. But the most beautiful thing of all is the gate, ruinous and picturesque, standing at the edge of the wadi from which Aït-Ben-Haddou begins to grow up the hill. Synthetic resin, says Mohammed, clad in clay. A leftover from a movie. I am spellbound by this piece of staging, which looks no less believable than the town itself that, like so many world heritage sites, has been consumed by souvenir shops like eczema. It is a pleasant “reality vertigo” I am grinning about during the lazy lunch on the roof terrace of the real place on the hill opposite. I am still grinning about it three weeks later. We have lunch overlooking Aït-Ben-Haddou and the fake plastic gate. How can you not love a species that is as bizarre as ours?

It is late when we set off to the final point on our itinerary, Fint Oasis. It nestles in a wadi with a narrow strip of lush vegetation. We get out and continue on foot. A few steps through date palms and blossoms, Mohammed catches a slender snake from the irrigation channel and scares the life out of some children with it. Through an unassuming clay doorway we enter a guest house and recline on beds. Sunbeams come down through a skylight and we are served tea and dates. It is beautiful and calm and peaceful. Beauty, calm and peace dominate for all. Only I am too restless. Always. I cannot say why. I am just going outside and may be some time, I tell Salma, and if you don’t see me again ... 10-20% losses are acceptable, she completes my sentence.

I go outside, notice the unassuming door, walk through two or three alleys, and shake off two or three children. The village nestles on a slope. The gravel slope rises up to cliffs. A path emerges heading to a pass. There is nothing more beautiful than a pass. Behind every pass there is a world. And behind every world another world.

Before our departure, Luigi will ask us all to say something, purely for his private purposes. He films us with his smartphone. I hate this kind of thing. He starts with me. I talk nonsense. Nonsense is the only sensible thing that God has ever given me. Carsten, Liz’s husband, says into the smartphone camera of Luigi, kneeling before him, that he has had an almost religious epiphany at Noor. He had become so pessimistic over the years, as far as technology and our future was concerned, but this experience has given him hope. He explains this and we all hang on his every word. Thank you, says Luigi eventually. You are an inspiration to me. And to me too, I would like to say, if it were not for all these figures, all these images, all these experiences and thoughts, that say to me: we don’t stand a chance.

The pass is nearly 300 metres above the village, I would estimate. I go into the mountains a fair bit and I’m pretty good at estimating distances. Yet it is only at a relatively late stage that I realise that I am on my way up to it. I must be on automatic pilot. I clamber straight up the scree slope, before it becomes clear to me that I want to get up there, to this pass. I want to know what world might lie behind it. I cross to the path which winds its way up. I have a bad conscience, as I presume that Salma would not write off a one-sixth loss so easily, but on the other hand, way, way down – I haven’t realised how high I already am – I have the SUVs in view and when my herd gathers I will see them. It is still hot and a desert wind is blowing with a perpetuity and an indifference that can only be mustered by winds which come from far away across all kinds of desert. I am almost happy, because of the wind, but I don’t have time for happiness. I bloody well want to get up to the pass. Enormous boulders sit and ponder at the edge of the path. The sun lies deep and throws golden light and long shadows. It is not possible to grasp an oasis while you are being carted around in an SUV, only when you see it from above, a fragile slice of life, sprawling on the bend of a dry wadi. On the slope opposite, in the distance, something is shining that looks like a shrine. Another 10, 15 minutes, and I will be up to the height of the pass and I will see what world lies behind it.

That is how we are, we humans. Men go out into the void spaces of the world. We have no bounds, never have had. Hundreds of years ago we rode through these deadly deserts, on our camels, for months at a time, because beyond them lay worlds. Beautiful and lucrative worlds. We sailed the oceans in unsuitable vessels, risking falling off the edge of the world, and instead found the edge of a new world. We climb mountains whose peaks rise into the jet stream – at the flight altitude of aircraft invented by us because we want to fly – just because they are there. Because it is there, the matter around us, from which we are made, we build kilometre-long particle accelerators, break the world down into elementary particles, into quanta, into Higgs bosons, and ask ourselves what lies behind it. We fly to the moon and from there gaze longingly to Mars. We are drawn by the lure of little voices. At the South Pole there is a polar station, inhabited by people all year round; conditions in winter are akin to those of a space station. We do it because we can. Because we even want to capture the sun, we build gleaming solar power stations, more noble and more impressive than any pyramid in honour of Ra, their heliostats turning to the sun like plants, like us, like we have always done. We plant things that could not thrive, were they not compelled to do so by clever irrigation systems. If we need water, we create a lake, deep blue and nonchalant, no matter that it lies in the middle of a desert. We ignore futility. We know that there are too many of us, but we will not leave any of us behind. We will vaccinate every child, if we can, treat every cataract, so none of us goes blind. We will feed every hungry person, cure every sickness, we will dam the rivers, tunnel through the mountains, and bring the gods to heel. We are shaping the chaos. That is who we are. What’s more, we will not tire of telling stories, stories of heroes, adventure and danger, stories of boundless greatness; if the greatness is not enough for us, we build majestic plastic arches amidst majestic history. And we sing, because for inexplicable reasons music is as much a part of us as laughing at ourselves for no reason. What a privilege it should be to belong to such a crazy, dysfunctional, doomed and utterly wonderful species as ours.