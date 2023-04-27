The Atacama Desert in Chile has become an open-air graveyard for unwanted clothing from around the world with many garments still unworn and bearing their price tags.

“Every second, a truck full of textile waste is dumped somewhere on the globe,” says Rawaa Ammar, chief sustainability and impact officer for the Belgian startup Resortecs.

The technology to recycle used textiles and turn them into new garments already exists. The problem is “pre-recycling”. Garments are difficult to disassemble. To recycle a pair of jeans, for example, the denim must first be separated from the zipper, the button, the studs, the label.

Cédric Vanhoeck, co-founder of Resortecs, studied industrial design engineering and fashion design until he dropped out of school to start experimenting with ways to apply active disassembly principles to textiles.

This means “changing joints like a screw to allow it to lose its screwing principles and make products fall apart without manual interference,” Vanhoeck says.

In 2017, Cédric and his friend Vanessa Counaert founded Resortecs. Since then, the start-up has pioneered a thermal disassembly system for clothing, along with two patented innovations.