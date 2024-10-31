Ostrava is a city defined by its pragmatic spirit, with its people renowned for their straightforwardness and determination. This no-nonsense approach captivated Jan Žemla, the managing director of the Ostrava Philharmonic, upon his arrival in the city. A firm believer in the transformative power of music, this spirit inspired him to start a new project — one that will reignite Ostrava's cultural heartbeat.

The journey began when Žemla discovered that the orchestra was practising in the House of Culture, a building that first opened in the early 1960s. "The building was technically on the edge; it required reconstruction," Žemla recalls. "There were numerous technical issues, such as electricity and water, that made it challenging for us to play and prepare. Crucially, it lacked the acoustics essential for an orchestra.”

Žemla realised that the renowned Orchestra of Janáček needed a new home and he sought the support of the local authorities to make it happen. This sparked the renovation of the House of Culture and its expansion with a new concert hall. The new venue will blend contemporary acoustics with historical preservation, offering a 1 300-seat space designed to promote cultural and educational activities.

“Our goal is to create something that not only serves the community but also places Ostrava on the cultural map of Europe,” Žemla says.

The European Investment Bank is supporting this project with a loan of 2 billion Czech crowns (€84 million) to the city of Ostrava, signed in July 2024. This financing aims to support the transition of the city to a vibrant, modern metropolis with a flourishing cultural sector.