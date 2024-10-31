Ostrava is a city defined by its pragmatic spirit, with its people renowned for their straightforwardness and determination. This no-nonsense approach captivated Jan Žemla, the managing director of the Ostrava Philharmonic, upon his arrival in the city. A firm believer in the transformative power of music, this spirit inspired him to start a new project — one that will reignite Ostrava's cultural heartbeat.
The journey began when Žemla discovered that the orchestra was practising in the House of Culture, a building that first opened in the early 1960s. "The building was technically on the edge; it required reconstruction," Žemla recalls. "There were numerous technical issues, such as electricity and water, that made it challenging for us to play and prepare. Crucially, it lacked the acoustics essential for an orchestra.”
Žemla realised that the renowned Orchestra of Janáček needed a new home and he sought the support of the local authorities to make it happen. This sparked the renovation of the House of Culture and its expansion with a new concert hall. The new venue will blend contemporary acoustics with historical preservation, offering a 1 300-seat space designed to promote cultural and educational activities.
“Our goal is to create something that not only serves the community but also places Ostrava on the cultural map of Europe,” Žemla says.
The European Investment Bank is supporting this project with a loan of 2 billion Czech crowns (€84 million) to the city of Ostrava, signed in July 2024. This financing aims to support the transition of the city to a vibrant, modern metropolis with a flourishing cultural sector.
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A new home
Janáček Philharmonic is one of the leading symphonic orchestras in Czechia. Named after the famous composer Leoš Janáček, who was born in a village near Ostrava, it has hosted major conductors and composers such as Igor Stravinsky, Sergei Prokofiev, and Paul Hindemith. Today, it continues to bring pride to the people and the region.
When Žemla and local authorities explored new designs for the concert hall, they looked for something that would capture the orchestra’s spirit and significance to the city. They received such a proposal from Steven Holl, a world-class architect renowned for his profound love of music.
"Steven had the idea that the orchestra itself is the instrument, and the case for that is the hall," he says. “Just as a case safeguards a delicate and sensitive instrument, the building will do the same for the orchestra.”
The new concert hall’s design mimics the organic shapes of a musical instrument case, reflecting Holl's inspiration from both music and architecture. Holl designed an innovative interior with perforated wooden panels and lighting, creating a space that resonates with musical logic.
Beyond its primary function as a concert hall, the venue will also serve as a versatile theatre space and host a variety of cultural and educational activities. "There will be theatre halls, educational centres, and spaces for social events, ensuring the building is alive all day, not just during concerts,” says Žemla.
Supporting a transition region
Creating a state-of-the-art concert hall, along with renovating the massive House of Culture from the 1960s, is no small feat. This demands substantial financing, meticulous planning, and considerable time.
To support these ambitious undertakings, the European Investment Bank is providing crucial backing to inspire urban development and cohesion across the region. The project also benefits from a grant of 500 million Czech crowns (€21 million) from the European Union's Public Sector Loan Facility, part of the Just Transition Mechanism, alongside additional funding from municipal, regional, and national sources.
"This is a flagship project in Czechia, setting a precedent for other similar projects across the country," says Peter Chovan, a loan officer at the European Investment Bank who worked on this deal.
For the city of Ostrava, this represents an opportunity to secure the necessary financing to finally construct a concert hall in a city that has aspired to have one for 150 years.
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A new heartbeat in the centre of Czechia
Ostrava was once known as the “Black Heart” of Czechia, due to its rich industrial and mining heritage. When the mines closed in the 1990s, the city struggled to find a new identity. “This is not just about building a concert hall,” says Kamil Dörfler, a senior urban development specialist at the European Investment Bank who was closely involved in the development of this project. “It's about declaring a new direction for Ostrava, one that embraces its cultural heritage while looking towards the future.”
This transformation is often referred to as the "Bilbao effect," where a single, iconic development can catalyse urban regeneration and redefine a city's image. By investing in cultural infrastructure, Ostrava seeks to revitalise its economy and cultural landscape, much as Bilbao did with its renowned Guggenheim.
“It will have huge social and economic potential for Ostrava and the region,” says Žemla. "Everywhere I go, people ask me about the concert hall and are surprised by the idea of constructing such a futuristic venue in the heart of Ostrava. In a way, it will be our own Sagrada Familia.”
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OSTRAVA - CULTURAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
The Project concerns the construction of a new concert hall and the refurbishment of the existing House of Culture in Ostrava city in the Czech Republic