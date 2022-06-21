Public transport is crucial for green recovery, decarbonisation, liveable cities, and the creation of sustainable mobility within dense urban centres. With countries pressing to meet climate goals, decision-makers are seeking to expand and modernise public transport. Building extensive and highly sophisticated public transport requires long-term investments and the redesign of the entire transit system of the city. But funding is not the only crucial factor for the success of a transport project. It is also important to make public transport attractive—and to ensure that it’s the right kind of public transport for, well, the public. For a transport project to be effective, it must be delivered around a culture of public transport use. Otherwise, the demand and positive impacts will be limited, and not worth the investment. That has implications for the kind of public transport a city chooses, as Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, found when they asked us to assess a planned tram project. We found that Nicosia’s overreliance on motorised transport creates challenges for the delivery of an effective tram system, as well as the obvious negative outcomes for the environment and health of its citizens. We recommended that the city should begin by building a public transport culture with an improved bus-based system, thereby enabling the expensive transport infrastructure of the future. Here’s what we found.

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Why tram systems boost public transport use

Nicosia’s authorities identified the tram as a possible solution to the increased use of motorised transport. Specifically, the plan predicted the construction of a 14.5 km network consisting of three lines connecting the major centres of the urban area: Ayios Dhometios, Strovolos, Aglandjia, Dhali, Latsia, Nicosia and Engomi Tram systems offer many benefits as a mode of transport in a modern city. First, they take up less space as they have a capacity equal to two large buses or 174 cars. This would free space for pedestrians and cyclists and boost mobility through alternative modes of transport, such as bike networks. Trams have advantages for the economy, too. A new tram is a visible, permanent way of showing that a city is investing in the future. Dublin, for example, saw an immediate property increase of between 10% and 20% following its construction of a tram system. Just as importantly, trams guarantee a reliable journey time and provide safe access to vital services, from commercial centres to hospitals. All these features make trams a reliable, high-quality alternative to the car.

The difficulties of building an effective tram system Building a major tram system is not risk-free. The challenges start from an early stage. Even before construction, engineers, planners, and staff need to select routes, decide the placement of stations, conduct environmental studies, prepare designs, and deal with all the needed planning and environmental permitting. These procedures can take years. As a result, and by comparison, the construction stage is a relatively short period in the whole life-cycle of a major transport infrastructure project. Then, there are difficulties associated with the construction itself. It is often necessary to relocate utilities, rebuild streets, dig tunnels, build bridges, lay tracks and build stations. In a heavily populated area, such as Nicosia, construction works could pose delicate social challenges to mobility, economic activity, and quality of living.

Construction costs can vary wildly depending on local conditions, and also the need for tunnelling in poor soil conditions, as well as underground or elevated sections. While some tram systems can be delivered at lower costs, hard conditions can inflate that cost by ten times or more.

©Construction of the railway./Shutterstock