I have a dream

©MAHATHIR MOHD YASIN/Shutterstock

2020: Tokyo Paralympic Games Somebody said to me recently that all my dreams had been fulfilled and that there was nothing left for me to “achieve”. It's true that in the last two years I’ve ticked off a number of objectives on my “wish list” – apart from my high school exams and taking part in the Paralympics I have travelled the world and met many famous and important personalities, I’ve written two books and “dabbled” in the world of TV where in 2017 I even presented my own show “La vita è una figata” (“Life is cool”). I have also worked on the film “Incredibles 2”, dubbing the voice of a new superhero into Italian, I’ve got my driver's licence, and this year I started attending the American University of Rome, where I’m studying communication, international relations and marketing. However, I'm not content with that so now I’d like to raise the bar of Olympic dreams with my team – I would dearly love to win gold with my team-mates at the next Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2020. It won’t be easy but it will certainly be beautiful and exhilarating. There's one thing though that I always try to keep in mind:

You must work hard for dreams to become goals, otherwise they will remain dreams forever. You must believe, make plans, work hard and never lose sight of your objectives.

In fact, when I was preparing for Rio 2016 I put a countdown on my mobile phone 500 days before the Games and each morning I would wake up and say to myself “come on Bebe, get to work – soon you’ll be off to Rio…”. For Tokyo 2020, however, I’ve begun my countdown 1 000 days before the Games because it will be even harder this time and nobody wins anything by chance or luck.

CONI

Now that I’m living in Rome I’m very lucky to be able to prepare and train in facilities that are extremely well-equipped and organised, with many of my friends and team-mates from both the Olympic and Paralympic national teams. My days in 2018 are divided between studies and work, and the intensity of the programme will be stepped up by several notches as we get closer to 2020. In the morning I do an hour of fitness training starting at 7:30, then I attend my classes at university until lunchtime, in the afternoon I study, and at around 5pm I go training at CONI's Olympic Centre for the evening. It’s a bit tiring but I really love it and I couldn’t ask for more. In Rome I live on campus at the university, right in the city centre in Trastevere. It’s a beautiful area and has a great nightlife, which I enjoy to the full with my room-mates and fellow students, who are all foreigners. Sometimes, we stay out late and the next morning it’s a struggle to get up for training but that’s okay – after all, I’m 21 and I also want to have some fun! One of the great things about my university is that most of the students are foreigners and many of them don’t know me. This enables me to lead a very relaxed life, along with many others of my own age who treat me simply as Beatrice, their fellow student. When we are out in Rome and people stop me to ask for a selfie, sometimes I explain to the others that it was a friend or someone who had just mistaken me for somebody else and any time people talk about Rio or books or TV I have to think up all kinds of excuses, playing on the fact that they don’t speak much Italian. Many of them don’t even know that I am a fencer. One evening I arrived back late for a dinner party thrown by my room-mates, and when the guests saw me arriving with my fencing bag, which is huge and very long so it can hold the foils, one American girl asked me if I played golf!