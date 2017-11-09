Geopolitics of the sun

Noor draws its water from an artificial lake about 10 km east of the plant in the middle of a spectacular lunar emptiness in the mountains. At night water is pumped to the plant whilst by day there is almost complete silence. Two fish are depicted on the metal platform suspended above the lake. There are no other signs of life except for the lanky figure of engineer Mouhssine Ait Ali, another exile. “I used to work in a dirty sector – petrochemicals”, he says.

”The lake was created in the early 1970s thanks to the construction of the Mansour Eddahbi dam on the Draȃ river”, he explains. “It serves to provide the region with drinking water and to irrigate the fields.” The sudden emergence of Noor did not cause a war, he assures me. “The plant uses less than 1% of the annual capacity of the catchment basin whilst 50% goes to agriculture. There is more water than you think in the desert”, he maintains. That may well be, but to save water the new Noor power plants will use compressed air to cool the turbines even though this will cost more. And researchers are trying to develop a ‘dry cleaning’ system.

When the sun sets, the mirrors go back to their original position. The cleaners’ truck that comes around every evening stops to clean the dirtiest ones. During the night, however, the plant continues to produce energy. That is the major advantage of thermodynamic solar power over photovoltaic systems. Concentrating Solar Power or CSP technology makes it possible to store the sun’s heat in enormous tank batteries that contain a solution of molten salts (potassium and sodium nitrate). Noor thus continues to generate electricity even at night and on dull days when the sun is hidden by clouds.

“Thermodynamic solar power resolves the key issue of storage”, Carlo Rubbia, one of the protagonists of CSP, has been repeating for years. “It works like a dam, which in hydropower plants serves to accumulate energy and regulate its release, which is not possible for photovoltaic and wind power.”

Italy’s Nobel laureate for physics introduced the molten salts variant. This odourless clear liquid looks like water. When it is “cold” the temperature of the salts is around 300 degrees. At Noor I this goes up to nearly 400 degrees. At Noor III where all the mirrors will beam the light directly onto the receiver at the top of the tower – removing diathermic oils, which cannot be heated to more than 400 degrees, from the production cycle – the temperature will go up to 585 degrees. And the hours of energy will go up to eight, thereby also illuminating the night.

Producing electricity using only sunlight 24 hours a day is already possible. “In Chile and South Africa some plants do it; there are two ways – by increasing the volume of salts or by raising the temperature”, confirms Tarik Bourquouquou. The issue of intermittency, the most vulnerable aspect of solar energy, has been resolved technically. Researchers are looking to go further though. The fluid of the future could be a cloud of liquid sand, capable of surmounting the main drawback to molten salts: if they lose heat they go solid, blocking the tubes. Technology is evolving continuously, to bring down costs among other reasons. All the rest is economic calculation, political will and geopolitical vision.

The price battle

“Our success is measured by price per kilowatt-hour (kWh)”, sums up Deon Du Toit. “That is our battle.” The price is still high. At Noor II it falls to USD 0.14, but coal costs about USD 0.03, wind costs USD 0.05 and even photovoltaic energy (PV) costs less. “That’s true, but when the sun sets it stops producing energy. Therefore it has to be combined with a gas or coal-fired plant and the price goes up. Or else CSP can be coupled with PV, as we will do here with the construction of Noor IV, a photovoltaic plant.”

The comparison with coal is distorted by “doctored” prices, says the South African. “The equation is incomplete. Solar energy's detractors stress the fact that large surfaces are needed to install the mirrors. But that’s nothing compared to the devastating impact of a coal mine. That has to be factored in when discussing price.” Furthermore, solar power technology has as yet unknown development margins, continues Du Toit. “We already know everything about fossil fuels, whereas here we are in uncharted territory. You’ve only got to look at the enormous strides made at Noor III compared to Noor I.”

Market growth is accelerating the race to the bottom for prices thanks to the advantages of economies of scale. Every time that production capacity is doubled, the price is reduced by some 20% according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)'s estimates. The banks’ confidence is rising symmetrically. They are cutting risk premiums on loans, which in turn is increasing production capacity to record levels. A virtuous circle that in less than ten years could make solar power a more economical source of energy than coal.

The challenge to fossil fuels has been well and truly launched. “We are getting closer and closer”, confirms Bourquouquou. In some cases, solar power has already moved ahead. In 2016 in Chile and the United Arab Emirates the offers to produce solar power fell below USD 0.03 per kWh, less than the average global cost of coal-fired plants. In mid-May this year a call for tenders for a desert plant in Rajasthan, India saw another drop in the price of photovoltaic energy to INR 2.62 per kWh (i.e. 0.015 cents) – 40% less than the previous record. In this case too the price of solar power is lower than that of coal (INR 3.20). They are also jubilant in Noor. “The success of one plant during this phase is a step forward for us all”, explains Bourquouquou. “We are all indebted to the pioneers, the first plants in the south of Spain and in the western states of the US, and we will continue to monitor what’s happening elsewhere. Each new project takes on board the progress made by its predecessors. This is one of the few industry sectors where it is useful to also share technological innovations. Because the more facilities we have like this, the further prices will drop and the more bankers will invest in solar power”, he concludes. The turning point in India was financial not technological: the banks slashed the cost of money and put their faith in investment. The Government played a key role by offering guarantees to investors and facilitating access to land.

This kind of support was partly lacking for the Italian pioneers who hold a prominent position in the history of thermodynamic solar power: from Alessandro Battaglia, who at the end of the nineteenth century was the first person to have the idea of separating the boiler from the reflector, devising the “multiple solar collector”, to Giovanni Francia, who between 1960 and 1980 built the first prototypes with flat reflectors at Sant’Ilario in the hills above Genoa and inspired the world's first solar plant using a central tower (Eurelios), near Catania. Staying in Sicily, the Archimede thermodynamic solar plant, devised and driven by Carlo Rubbia, opened in 2010 in Priolo Gargallo in the heart of Siracusa's petrochemicals hub – and was the first to use molten salts technology within a combined-cycle plant. The latest technological innovation from Sicily came only a few months ago, with the inauguration in San Filippo del Mela by the Magaldi Group of a plant that stores heat in a fluidised sand bed.

In the field of thermodynamic solar power Italy has a history of futuristic pilot plants, albeit with reduced capacity. This is a paradox in a country that excels at producing electricity from renewable sources. Cutting-edge groups and scientists have blazed a trail which a financial, industrial and political system that is perhaps too conservative has not yet fully embraced.