Food for change

Angelo Dal Bo

Food for soul

Food for Soul is not a charity project; Food for Soul is a cultural project. It aims to make visible the invisible; to look closer and more carefully at what is discarded and abandoned with different eyes; to make everyone aware of the real value of food. Everyone can avoid food waste. It's not hard. For example, if you are planning to cook a meal, keep in mind before you buy any ingredients to open your fridge first and see what's inside. Maybe there is some basil, a piece of Parmesan, a little garlic clove hiding in a dark corner. Perhaps you have some bread from the night before that can be toasted and turned into breadcrumbs, and with some good olive oil, this combination can be made into a wonderful pesto for pasta. You can make something out of anything. You can also start avoiding food waste with many other actions that not only involve your kitchen, your pantry and fridge, but also the market. Find creative ways to use what you already have, rather than always going out and buying more food. And when you do go to the market, try to buy seasonally and locally. Today, more and more people are talking about food. This is a positive shift because it means that there is space for a deeper dialogue, and hope for improving our food systems, from our everyday diet to agricultural practices at large.

As the frenetic lives we are living might not give us that much time to think about food in a more conscious way, we have to slow down a little to think about food, to be more aware of what we have in the fridge, in our pantry, and on our plates, because on the one hand, it belongs to our territory, to our earth, and, on the other, it will soon be in our bodies.

Cooking is not only about the quality of ingredients, but the quality of ideas. Today, there are over six billion people eating. This number will continue to increase over the next 25 years - not to mention over the next 50, 100 or 200 years. Every day people are making choices on what to buy and eat, and how to nourish their bodies. Our choices and our behaviour as eaters have a tremendous impact on our planet, the environment and the landscape. From this point of view, one of the most valuable steps we can take is to introduce adequate food education at school, as well as at home, and in our restaurants. Chefs can set an example by demonstrating the importance of using every part of the ingredient, from the famous nose-to-tail cooking when it comes to meat and fish, to also using stems, stalks, leaves and trimmings when it comes to fruit and vegetables. Chefs can show that quality is not related only to price or the external appearance of ingredients, but to how ingredients are used in the kitchen. The quality of our ideas is often more important than the quality of the ingredients.

We, chefs, have the ability as well as a great opportunity to create a ripple effect by taking on responsibilities outside our kitchens. We can be leaders and influencers in local communities, government offices and on a global platform. It is important to share, educate and be generous with our ideas because they are the motivational force behind the evolution of our kitchens, our communities and our future. If the most influential restaurants in the industry become symbols of good practices, these same good practices will reach many more restaurants, our guests and a larger audience. If everyone starts striving toward the same goal, we will be able to start a cultural revolution. By sharing a message that will have an impact on the choices of other restaurateurs and chefs as well as on our audience, we will be able to make our food system more sustainable. Animals will be farmed in smaller quantities and in better conditions. Vegetables will be wasted less. And more and more bees will thrive in our gardens.