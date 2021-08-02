To better gauge municipalities’ spending and investment priorities, the European Investment Bank’s Economics Department conducted a Municipality Survey in the summer of 2020. That survey interviewed 685 municipalities between May and August 2020, asking them to assess their infrastructure gaps, investment needs and constraints. The results are analysed in a new report, The state of local infrastructure investment in Europe: EIB Municipalities Survey 2020.

Investment uptick Municipal investment started growing again around 2017. Nearly two-thirds of EU municipalities had increased investments in infrastructure in the three years before the pandemic. That investment tended to focus on certain kinds of infrastructure, like digital infrastructure (70% of municipalities) and social services (60%), as well as climate change mitigation (56%). The survey points to sizable gaps between different European regions, however. Southern Europe, which was still suffering after the financial crisis, continued to hold back on spending. The majority of municipalities surveyed in Southern Europe decreased or maintained their investment spending, and they dedicated most of their spending to maintenance and repair and only a small share to new infrastructure. By contrast, nearly three-quarters of municipalities in the rest of Europe increased infrastructure investment.

While municipalities were largely increasing spending, many of them felt that their investment was inadequate to meet future challenges. They were most frequently concerned about the level of investment dedicated to climate change mitigation (65%) and adaptation (69%), as well as digitalisation (47%) and public transport (46%). Concerns about urban transport were particularly common in Southern Europe. Several things stand in the way of fresh investment. Municipalities most commonly cite a lack of funds as a major barrier, followed by regulatory red tape (both the length of the process and uncertainty about regulations), and a dearth of technical skills to execute projects. Municipalities cite the same constraints for climate-related investment, although they say that lack of finance is even more pronounced.

The pandemic weakens climate focus Before the pandemic, over two-thirds of municipalities had planned to increase infrastructure investment in the next five years. Key priorities included digital infrastructure and climate change mitigation and adaptation. Spending on climate change adaption increased the most, underlining growing recognition of its importance. The pandemic may have weakened municipalities’ climate resolve, however. They refocused investment intentions towards digital (38%) and social infrastructure (31%). A quarter of local authorities surveyed said that the pandemic exposed weaknesses in their health services. These trends were particularly pronounced in Southern Europe and, if to a lesser extent, in in Central and Eastern Europe. While the pandemic underlined the importance of having adequate digital and social infrastructure, climate-related investments need attention and resources. Municipalities acknowledge that climate-related investment is inadequate. Policy makers need to address the barriers to green investment and provide the support municipalities require.