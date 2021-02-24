A daily health check only a call away

“Our goal is to see that every elderly person who needs it has continuous care at home”, María says. “The artificial intelligence ─AI─voice talks to the patients the same way a nurse would.”

At the same time, she says, the system helps over-stretched hospital and healthcare systems manage caseloads better by allowing them to focus their attention on those who need it and in a timely way.

Tucuvi was one of the finalists in the 2020 Social Innovation Tournament, a flagship initiative of the European Investment Bank Institute, recognising and supporting the best European entrepreneurs whose primary purpose is to generate a social, ethical or environmental impact.

Tucuvi serves several hospitals and healthcare organisations in Spain and Portugal, but is planning an expansion to South America, María says. The company’s goal is to have 100 000 patients by the end of 2021.

The company tailors its programme to the needs of the hospital or healthcare system that incorporates Tucuvi in its services. For each different region, and for each different disease being monitored, the AI must be trained to ask the right questions and to understand the dialect and idioms used by elderly patients. This process takes up to three months. “After that the AI starts to learn on its own”, María explains.

Timely support during the COVID-19 crisis

The Tucuvi programme is being used for patients with chronic cardiac issues, cancer, and respiratory health problems. Depending on the requirements of the healthcare provider, Tucuvi can provide different kinds of services. For patients with conditions like dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, for example, Tucuvi can include games that stimulate memory, language, and problem-solving skills.

Tucuvi has also been involved in helping manage the COVID-19 crisis. “We’ve been working with a hospital providing continuous monitoring of COVID patients at home”, Maria says, “and the result was that 85% of the calls could be handled by our call system, so we just direct 15% of the calls to the hospital. This helped optimise their time and the patients were getting the attention they need”.