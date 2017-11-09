Courage is Fear that Has Said its Prayers

Home: the place one lives permanently, especially as a member of a family or household. Synonyms include habitat, domain, place of origin, cradle, domestic space.

I know a glaciologist who spends much of her time deep in ice. Like many of her colleagues, Birgitte has found and measured pieces of the climate jigsaw for herself. She can see how and where they fit in the future picture of our shared home, to the point where she sometimes wishes she knew less. Yet like many of her colleagues in the field, she incarnates a very human paradox.

To scientists like her, whether to bring another human life into the overcrowded, rapidly-warming Anthropocene presents not so much a question as a brutal dilemma. After some soul-searching, Birgitte decided to have a baby, despite knowing that before her son reaches the age of 100 that futurologists blithely forecast for him, he will inhabit a world inconceivably different from our own, most of it uninhabitable. When I ask her how she decided to take this colossal gamble, she goes silent for a moment.

Biology is the short, easy answer, she says eventually. But you can over-ride biology, and some choose to. The longer, trickier truth is cognitive dissonance.

F. Scott Fitzgerald said: “The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to carry two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.”

Birgitte has first-rate intelligence. And she uses it, daily, to divide herself in two.

One version of her, the scientist, has its eyes wide open and it grieves.

The other, the mother, is blind. And with a great, deep force, it trusts.

In April 2015, the Saharan storms sent clouds of dust blowing 2,000 miles to southern England where it fell as “blood rain”. For a couple of weeks London wore a coat of gritty red. The natural phenomenon coincided with a heatwave: the Saharan dust, combined with wind-borne ammonia-based fertilizer and local discharges from traffic and industry caused a spike in air pollution. But the main topic of discussion during those odd, hot April days was not the dull, everyday fact of a dirty fossil-fuelled world but the exciting freakishness of the red grit.

The blood rain.

The choked, pinkish sky.

The trees, roads, cars, and buildings coated in granules.

Two years on, Article 50 has been triggered, a fractious post-Brexit Britain is unhitching itself from Europe, and once again London is decked in red. Not rusty Saharan dust this time, but Merrie-England, pillar-box, heritage, Virgin-logo red. It’s on life-size models of Royal beefeaters, on plastic phone booth piggy-banks, and on the Union Jacks that plaster umbrellas, boxer shorts, aprons, and mouse-pads: it’s as if, since the referendum, Yesteryear has foreseen a furiously themed future.

I’m escaping.

At Heathrow, I buy a plastic bottle of water from a display marked – oh clever, cynical marketers - REHYDRATION, millions of which end up daily in landfill, or in ocean gyres, or wash up on the shore of a Pacific atoll where hermit crabs set up home inside the heads of plastic dolls. On the plane I sip from it as I read an article about survivalists – many of them Silicon Valley billionaires – prepping for global catastrophe scenarios with bunkers, barbed-wire fencing, ammo and airstrips. Knowing how the system works, they’re aware that when the Big One comes, in whatever form, no government can help. They’ve given FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a cheery nickname: “Foolishly Expecting Meaningful Aid”.

Like the hermit crabs, the preppers have found their plastic doll’s head on a distant atoll.

They’re all set to become its new, living brain.

Question: What are the first signs that your home is becoming unreliable?

Uncanny?

Threatened?

On fire?

Despite evidence including erratic seasons, disappearing wildlife, Biblical storms, vinegar seas and the greening Antarctic, not everyone feels ready to acknowledge the growing unhomeliness – the Germans call it Unheimlichkeit, the Danes uhygge - of our world. But as I read about the preppers it strikes me that no matter how fiercely we resist as individuals, our collective subconscious – call it the hive mind of our species – has not been idle.

It, too, has been busy prepping.

Ever since the great flood described in the ancient Mesopotamian Epic of Gilgamesh, apocalypse stories have been with us, seamlessly morphing to reflect the contemporary anxieties of successive eras. Nuclear holocaust was the nightmare-fuel of my own generation. Around the same time the BBC aired The Survivors, a post-plague drama that foreshadowed epidemics such as AIDS, bovine spongiform encephalopathy, bird and swine flu, SARS, Ebola, Zika and whatever is next on the grim roll-call of public health emergencies. At the turn of the century, the Y2K bug sparked new fears. Today, cyber-disruption and even collapse is no longer an if. Like the repercussions of anthropogenic ecological and climate disaster it is a when, a where, a how bad.

And all along, consistently and faithfully, the books, comics, screen entertainments and computer games that form the staples of popular culture have been actively responding. The Mad Max trilogy, which spawned one of the genre’s most successful video games, dates from 1979. It’s been a decade since Darwinian reality shows first began sending contestants into jungles to unearth roots, eat insects, drink urine and shed frustrated tears. Anyone who has encountered The Walking Dead or The Road, Margaret Atwood’s MadAddam trilogy or Emily St John Mandel’s Station Eleven, played Rage or Metro 2033 has consciously or unconsciously been referring to a road-map of the future.

In this era of preposterous dreams and dark nightmares, entertainment and doom are interconnected escape industries. Both are instructing us on how to either leave the neighbourhood, or hack the one we have.

Some journeys will be short, others long. As my plane begins its descent into the Moroccan desert town of Ouazazerte, I read about another desert, a planet 2.4 light years from us. The Earth-like Proxima B, I learn, “could support liquid water in a range of different orbital configurations”.

The headline suggests two options: A Fiery Hellscape or a Future Home.

Flip a coin.

Yet there’s a lacuna. Where is the apocalypse itself in these before-and-aftermath fantasies? In many such narratives, it is summarized as swiftly as possible or almost absent: a fait accompli. We have no trouble packing our Go-bag in expectation of a world-changing event. And some of us are positively eager to imagine the post-collapse. But almost without realizing it, in the process of inhabiting these two frames, we have edited out the central image of the triptych: the unheimlich, uhyggelig part where the Great Event unfolds and millions or billions die.

In Christopher Marlowe’s Elizabethan drama Dr Faustus, there is a moment when Faustus asks the Devil why he is on Earth, rather than in Hell.

“How comes it then that you are out of Hell?” He asks.

Mephistopholes replies: “Why this is Hell, nor am I out of it.”

The ball of fifteen-million-degree plasma we call the sun began 4.6 billion years ago with a cloud of gas and filth drifting through the galaxy, which collapsed into a nebula to form our solar system. Few organisms on Earth can survive without its seething fusion reactions. We know this viscerally and intellectually. No wonder ancient civilizations from the Egyptians to the Aztecs recognized our violent ruling star as an entity to be feared, worshipped and revered; no wonder it spawned a thousand myths and fictions. No wonder these include one of civilization’s best-known judgement narratives.