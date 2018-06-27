Remember being so sick that your muscles ached and just getting out of bed was a struggle? How would that feel if you were a 700-kilogram dairy cow? The animal refuses to walk or eat, and you can’t make it feel better with tea or chicken soup. A farmer needs the right animal health medicine quickly.

Bulgarian company Biovet specializes in keeping animals healthy, especially on a farm. The firm is a global leader in animal health medicines and supplements.

“Animal health medicines are the cornerstone of a safe and secure food supply,” says Anguel Jeliazkov, the chief executive of Biovet. “Vaccines are very important for food-producing animals, because we want to reduce any risk of diseases. Preventing and reducing animal illnesses keeps the food supply safe and helps farmers stay in business.”

The European Investment Bank signed a EUR 100 million loan with Biovet in January to increase production and research in animal health and microbiology. The company, a unit of the global pharmaceutical firm Huvepharma, makes various medicines, including vaccines, as well as health supplements, for animals such as cows, sheep, horses, pigs and poultry.

EFSI boosts Bulgarian pharma sector

Biovet is one of the first Bulgarian companies to benefit from the European Fund for Strategic Investments, a programme launched by the Bank and the European Commission to give extra support to innovative companies.

“The expansion of Biovet is important because it supports animal health,” says Venera Gandzhova, the EIB loan officer who handled the company’s financing, “but it also helps the pharmaceutical sector, which is one of the leading industries in Bulgaria.”