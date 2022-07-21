Digital infrastructure, including broadband, mobile telecom and internet, is at the heart of the digital economy. However, a stark digital divide remains. An estimated 900 million people are still not connected to the internet across the continent; for those who are connected, connectivity prices remain mostly high and bandwidth is severely limited in many areas. Only 0.4% of the African population has a fixed-broadband subscription and the great majority of internet users rely on mobile broadband. Mobile internet is a real need for the rural population living in remote locations with patchy network coverage. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of those who were not digitally connected lost access to health services and education. Production across sectors got severely impacted. To accelerate Africa’s economic recovery beyond the pandemic, the continent will need to speed up its digital transformation. The Global Gateway, the EU plan to support infrastructure development around the world, aims to mobilise €300 billion between 2021 and 2027 for connectivity projects, including in the digital sector. Here’s how investing in Africa’s digital infrastructure can help the continent build a secure, inclusive and safe digital economy.

The rise of mobile connectivity In Africa, the number of mobile subscribers is growing more quickly than anywhere else. Digital platforms are creating opportunities for entrepreneurs, startups and businesses by instantly connecting them with existing and potential clients. Mobile financial services enables instant payment for goods and services. Operators in Africa focus their investments on mobile technology, making it the continent’s main infrastructure for telecom services. In some markets up to 99% of voice and data connections are made via mobile networks. These are faster, more affordable, have a greater reach and have fewer issues than fixed-line infrastructure. Some African countries, such as South Africa, are rolling out or testing the deployment of 5G. This is an opportunity to use fixed wireless access to fill the gap in fixed-broadband connectivity for households and businesses. Thanks to 5G, a food delivery company will be able to remotely track its trucks and shipments; an agricultural cooperative will be able to deploy irrigation systems based on weather or soil characteristics; and water and electricity operators will be able to better track losses and manage resource allocation. However, the high frequencies used by 5G technology require additional investment, compared to 4G networks. As the short wavelengths are less able to penetrate solid objects like walls, windows equipment must be mounted closer to customers and more base stations must be placed closer to customers. The EIB will boost its investments in telecom infrastructure and develop financial instruments to support the rollout of digital services for the poorest and most disadvantaged such as e-health, e-banking, e-commerce, e/m-government and other ICT-enabled services.

©Sabrina Bracher/Shutterstock

Connecting and protecting the unconnected Getting everyone online is a great challenge for market players, especially in areas with low purchasing power. Furthermore, the return on investment declines with decreasing population density or geographical constraints which result in increased costs. So, in many African countries, the market fails to provide certain geographic areas with high economic and social returns connectivity services. Multilateral public banks can help government improve voice and data connectivity in rural areas. The European Investment Bank is a member of the digital4Development (D4D) Hub. This platform gathers key stakeholders from EU countries, private sector, civil society and financial institutions to scale up investments and support a digital transformation that works for ordinary people. The European Investment Bank is helping to find solutions to connect underserved areas. For instance, the EIB makes use of its “blending” facilities (which incorporate EIB loans with financing from the European Commission) to de-risk investments, attract private sector investors and secure connectivity for priority public usages. Such instruments could also include a dedicated telecom infrastructure financing structure managed by the EIB and crowding-in investments from various sources, using blended grants or guarantee schemes. One alternative approach to increase connectivity in rural areas is infrastructure sharing, which reduces costs and makes it easier to expand the reach of networks. The sharing arrangement can concern passive and/or active equipment. Passive infrastructure sharing involves, for example, the sharing of towers, fibre cables and access to buildings. Active infrastructure sharing involves, for instance, the sharing of a radio network, national roaming, and the introduction of mobile virtual network operators.

©Low Angle View Of Communications Tower Against Sky/Getty