Description

This report has been prepared by Operations Evaluation as a contribution to the Mid-Term Review of EIB external mandates foreseen by annex II of the Council decision 2006/1016 (granting a Community guarantee to the EIB). The report should be read in conjunction with the "Portfolio and Strategy Review of EIB activities in 2007 Partner Countries from 2000 to 2008". Two other evaluation reports are also available: "Evaluation of EIB Financing in Candidate and Potential Candidate Countries between 2000 and 2008" and "Evaluation of Operations Financed by the EIB in Asia and Latin America 2000 and 2008".