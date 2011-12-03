Description

The evaluation deals with EIB lending in support of economic and social cohesion since 2000, one of the Bank’s main lending objectives during the period. It follows on from a similar exercise carried out in 2007but in this case concentrates on three different member states: France, Portugal and United Kingdom. The evaluation is primarily intended to assist the EIB’s governing bodies in the formulation of Bank policy and strategies and, secondly, as a learning exercise to provide assistance to the Bank’s operational departments, with a view to increasing the Bank’s value added in future operations.

