- Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors
- EIF manages first instrument of German Innovation Initiative
- New EIB Vice-President
- New initiatives in support of EU climate change and renewable energy policies
- Spotlight: Urban renewal in Barcelona
- Enhanced role for FEMIP Ministerial Meeting in Alexandria
- EIB Learns Lessons from Financing in ALA
- EIB finances innovative corporate trade receivable securitisation
- Appointments to the EIB's senior management
- Memorandum of Understanding between the European Commission, the EIB and the World Bank
- New EIB Papers
- European Financing Partners - a win-win partnership
- Cotonou goes back to its roots
- EIB Forum 2004