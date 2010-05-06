Publication information 6 May 2010 PDF English (EN) français (FR) Deutsch (DE) italiano (IT) Paper English (EN) français (FR) Deutsch (DE) italiano (IT) Description Introduction Foreword by Philippe Maystadt View from Michel Camdessus EIB’s independent evaluation of external activities Interview: Working in partnership Turkey Building a milestone link between Europe and Asia EIB gives boost to renewable energy in Turkey Western Balkans Opening up new energy sources Belgrade’s challenges in urban transport Mediterranean Neighbours Water: one of the hallmarks of EIB support FEMIP rises to the energy challenge SMEs - drivers of growth and job creation Prioritising human capital development Eastern Neighbours Cleaner water for the Baltic Sea Region Moldova transport infrastructure projects take off ACP Bringing clean and safe water to Malawi Unlocking an international trade gateway Technical assistance for microfinance South Africa The Berg Water Project in South Africa Latin America EIB support for the Nicaraguan electricity sector Asia Supporting China’s fight against climate change New EIB publications Other publications you may like... 4 August 2025 Investigations Activity Report 2024 The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) has developed a robust and forward-looking framework to prevent, detect, investigate, and sanction all forms of prohibited conduct. 31 July 2025 Trust funds in action This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners. 22 July 2025 EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 – An independent evaluation This independent evaluation of the EIB Group's Climate Bank Roadmap (2021-2025) assesses how it helped position the Group as the EU climate bank and how the Roadmap was implemented.