Description
- European Investment Bank Group's activity in 2003
- Award-Winning year on the capital markets
- The internalisation of production in Europe
- First meeting of FEMIP's Committee of Experts
- Spotlight: the French Hospitals Programme
- EIB participation in plenary session of the Committee of the Regions
- EIB Group opens a representative and liaison Office
- Appointments and reorganisation at the EIB
- The EIB and PPP
- Four EIB projects received Project Finance Awards in 2003
- Supporting Social Housing
- For the sake of the city
- Visit of Hungarian Prime Minister