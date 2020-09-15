Description

As the EU bank, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is committed to the European Union’s principle of “United in Diversity”. Our organisation values diversity and inclusion, as they are good for people and good for business. The EIB’s third Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) strategy, which covers the period 2018-2021, builds on the significant progress and results we have achieved over the past decade.

This publication is the 2019 annual progress report on the implementation of the EIB’s D&I strategy. It gives an overview of ongoing activities and achievements at year-end 2019 and compares them with the previous years.