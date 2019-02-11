Description

As the long-term financing institution of the EU, the EIB Group puts corporate social responsibility and sustainability at the heart of its activities.

Having financed thousands of investment projects around the world for over 50 years and having provided risk financing to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Europe, the Group’s ultimate objectives are to improve people’s lives by promoting sustainable and inclusive growth. This includes financing climate change adaptation and mitigation in and outside Europe as well as boosting innovation and entrepreneurship.

This flyer presents the vital components of sustainability at the EIB Group.