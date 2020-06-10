  • Publication information

    10 Jun 2020

    134 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-4710-4 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/182032

Description

This report presents the results of the EIB CESEE Bank Lending survey at the regional and at the single country level. The survey is a unique instrument developed in the context of the Vienna Initiative to monitor cross-border banking activities and deleveraging in CESEE, to better understand the determinants / constraints influencing credit growth in CESEE and to gain some forward-looking insights into cross-border banks’ strategies and market expectations regarding local financial conditions.