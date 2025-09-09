Description

This year, the multilateral development banks (MDBs) are advancing a digitalisation project aimed at improving transparency and making their joint climate finance data more accessible and user-friendly. We plan to present progress on this important project at COP30 in Belém. As part of the transition, we are publishing this 2024 Joint Summary Report on MDBs’ Climate Finance. This stand-alone report highlights the main figures and key details of MDB climate finance for the year, while the more detailed data, and our joint methodologies, will in future be provided through an interactive web platform. The platform will allow users to access the data they need in both tabular and graphical formats.