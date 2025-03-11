Description

Public transport networks worldwide hold immense potential to better serve the diverse needs and travel patterns of women, girls, gender non-conforming, and LGBTIQ people. These groups, while varied, often rely heavily on public transport due to caregiving responsibilities, socioeconomic factors, and unique mobility challenges.

This report highlights innovative solutions and valuable lessons from an EIB-supported technical assistance project with Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB), offering practical strategies to create safer, more inclusive bus and metro services. Funded by the European Investment Advisory Hub, this initiative showcases how inclusive mobility can foster greater equity and accessibility for all.