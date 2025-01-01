An environmental compass
The Climate and Environment Advisory Council (CEAC) brings together leaders of international organisations, academia, non-profits and industry to share ideas on issues related to climate change and environmental sustainability. It helps guide the European Investment Bank’s actions in support of the European Green Deal and the Paris Agreement.
Our members
Meet the members of the Climate and Environment Advisory Council.
Christine
Lagarde
(Chair)
President of the European Central Bank
Jos
Delbeke
Professor at the European University Institute Florence and KU Leuven
Connie
Hedegaard
Chairman of the Board at the KR Foundation and former European commissioner for Climate Action
Heinz
Jörg
Fuhrmann
Member of the supervisory boards of four European industrial companies, two of which as chairman
Marcin
Korolec
Former COP19 president and former environment minister of Poland
Musonda
Mumba
Secretary General of the Convention on Wetlands
Damilola
Ogunbiyi
CEO and special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All
Bertrand
Piccard
Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation
Johan
Rockström
Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research
Francesco
Starace
Partner at EQT Group and former CEO of Enel Group
Helena
Viñes
Fiestas
Chair of the EU Platform on Sustainable Finance
Useful resources
Learn more about the European Investment Bank's climate and environmental policies.