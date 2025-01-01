Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Climate and Environment Advisory Council

Helping to guide the European Investment Bank Group’s climate and environmental action

An environmental compass

The Climate and Environment Advisory Council (CEAC) brings together leaders of international organisations, academia, non-profits and industry to share ideas on issues related to climate change and environmental sustainability. It helps guide the European Investment Bank’s actions in support of the European Green Deal and the Paris Agreement.

Our members

Meet the members of the Climate and Environment Advisory Council.

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank
Christine
Lagarde
(Chair)

President of the European Central Bank

Jos Delbeke, professor at the European Institute in Florence and Katolieke Universiteit in Leuven
Jos
Delbeke

Professor at the European University Institute Florence and KU Leuven

Connie Hedegaard, Chairman of the Board at the KR Foundation and former European commissioner for Climate Action
Connie
Hedegaard

Chairman of the Board at the KR Foundation and former European commissioner for Climate Action

Prof. Dr. Ing. Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann, member of the Supervisory Boards of four European Industrial Companies, two as Chair
Heinz
Jörg
Fuhrmann

Member of the supervisory boards of four European industrial companies, two of which as chairman

Marcin Korolec, former COP19 president and former environment minister of Poland
Marcin
Korolec

Former COP19 president and former environment minister of Poland

Musonda Mumba, Secretary General of the Convention on Wetlands
Musonda
Mumba

Secretary General of the Convention on Wetlands

Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All
Damilola
Ogunbiyi

CEO and special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All 

Dr. Bertrand Piccard, Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation
Bertrand
Piccard

Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation

Professor Dr. Johan Rockström, Director, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research
Johan
Rockström

Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research

Francesco Starace, Partner at EQT Group, Former CEO at Enel
Francesco
Starace

Partner at EQT Group and former CEO of Enel Group

Helena Viñes Fiestas, chair of the EU Platform on Sustainable Finance
Helena
Viñes
Fiestas

Chair of the EU Platform on Sustainable Finance

IN FOCUS

A roadmap to a greener future

One of the Climate and Environment Advisory Council’s main objectives is to ensure that the European Investment Bank Group is meeting the goals charted out in our Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025.

Learn more  

