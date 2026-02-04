NBG L4SMES&MIDCAPS SECURITY AND DEFENCE

Reference: 20260045

Release date: 4 February 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA

This lending facility for up to € 100m will support financing for small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps in Greece.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries. At least 50% will be allocated to enterprises or investment projects qualifying under the EIB eligible Security & Defence activities.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal