NBG G4M FOR SECURITY AND DEFENCE

Release date: 4 February 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA
Location
Description
The operation consists of a risk sharing guarantee (up to €50m) to support new lending to MidCaps.
Objectives
Tha aim is to enhhance access to finance for MidCaps. At least 50% will be dedicated to EIB eligible Security and Defence financing.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
Environmental aspects
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).