TECHEU TI LS & BIOTECH ACT (IEU VD) LE III

Release date: 19 March 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Location
Description
The project refers to a Lending Envelope for investments comprising Thematic Venture Debt (Equity Type) operations eligible under the Thematic Innovation - Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW) InvestEU Window, including: 1.1. Health Innovation; and 1.3 Areas of strategic importance, as well as any additional requirement defined by the specific financing sources part of the Envelope. Previously, these operations under Thematic Innovation were included in 2023-0791 TechEU Thematic Innovation (InvestEU VD) LE II, which included Health Innovation, Future Tech and Areas of strategic importance. A separate Lending Envelope is expected for Future Tech (2025-0870 - TECHEU TI TECH (INVESTEU VD) LE III).
Objectives
The aim is to provide venture debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
- Services - Information and communication
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate
Status
Under appraisal - 17/02/2026
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).