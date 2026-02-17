TECHEU TI LS & BIOTECH ACT (IEU VD) LE III

Reference: 20250871

Release date: 19 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

The project refers to a Lending Envelope for investments comprising Thematic Venture Debt (Equity Type) operations eligible under the Thematic Innovation - Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW) InvestEU Window, including: 1.1. Health Innovation; and 1.3 Areas of strategic importance, as well as any additional requirement defined by the specific financing sources part of the Envelope. Previously, these operations under Thematic Innovation were included in 2023-0791 TechEU Thematic Innovation (InvestEU VD) LE II, which included Health Innovation, Future Tech and Areas of strategic importance. A separate Lending Envelope is expected for Future Tech (2025-0870 - TECHEU TI TECH (INVESTEU VD) LE III).

Objectives

The aim is to provide venture debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Services - Information and communication

Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1000 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Status

Under appraisal - 17/02/2026