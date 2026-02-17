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TECHEU TI LS & BIOTECH ACT (IEU VD) LE III

Reference: 20250871
Release date: 19 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

Location

Description

The project refers to a Lending Envelope for investments comprising Thematic Venture Debt (Equity Type) operations eligible under the Thematic Innovation - Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW) InvestEU Window, including: 1.1. Health Innovation; and 1.3 Areas of strategic importance, as well as any additional requirement defined by the specific financing sources part of the Envelope. Previously, these operations under Thematic Innovation were included in 2023-0791 TechEU Thematic Innovation (InvestEU VD) LE II, which included Health Innovation, Future Tech and Areas of strategic importance. A separate Lending Envelope is expected for Future Tech (2025-0870 - TECHEU TI TECH (INVESTEU VD) LE III).

Objectives

The aim is to provide venture debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1000 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Status

Under appraisal - 17/02/2026

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

EU Countries Industry Services