TECHEU TI TECH (INVESTEU VD) LE III

Release date: 19 March 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Location
Description
The project refers to a Lending Envelope under the Thematic Innovation - Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW) of the InvestEU programme for investments comprising Thematic Venture Debt (Equity Type) operations, eligible including: 1.2 Future Tech; and 1.3 Areas of strategic importance, as well as any additional requirements defined by the specific financing sources forming part of the Envelope. The Lending Envelope will be implemented in EU Member States as well as in other countries contributing to the InvestEU programme. The investments to be financed are expected to be implemented from 2026 to 2032, unless the facility is extended.
Objectives
The aim is to provide venture debt finance to acceptable counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.
Sector(s)
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal - 17/02/2026
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).