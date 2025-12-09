SID SLOVENIA SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Release date: 12 March 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySID - SLOVENSKA IZVOZNA IN RAZVOJNA BANKA DD LJUBLJANA
Location
Description
Intermediated Framework Loan to SID BANKA (Slovenian national promotion bank) to finance the rental social housing sector across Slovenia.
Objectives
The project aims to improve the availability of adequate public rental housing in Slovenia. The underlying market failure stems from a persistent shortage of housing at affordable rent levels, as existing market supply does not sufficiently meet demand. The financing, intermediated through and implemented in partnership with SID Banka, addresses this gap by providing long term funding at attractive pricing, supporting the provision of public rental housing.
Sector(s)
- Urban development - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal - 9/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).