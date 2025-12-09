SID SLOVENIA SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Reference: 20250692

Release date: 12 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

SID - SLOVENSKA IZVOZNA IN RAZVOJNA BANKA DD LJUBLJANA

Intermediated Framework Loan to SID BANKA (Slovenian national promotion bank) to finance the rental social housing sector across Slovenia.

Objectives

The project aims to improve the availability of adequate public rental housing in Slovenia. The underlying market failure stems from a persistent shortage of housing at affordable rent levels, as existing market supply does not sufficiently meet demand. The financing, intermediated through and implemented in partnership with SID Banka, addresses this gap by providing long term funding at attractive pricing, supporting the provision of public rental housing.

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 150 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Status

Under appraisal - 9/12/2025