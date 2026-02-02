SAND SOLAR

Reference: 20250691

Release date: 2 February 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

PERIDOT SOLAR (HOLDCO) LTD

The project will finance the construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic plant for a total capacity of around 137 MWp in the Italian region of Sicily.

Objectives

The project contributes to the achievement of EU renewable energy objectives and supports Italy in meeting its commitments with respect to greenhouse gas emission reductions. It will also contribute to EIB's REPowerEU. The project is located in a less-developed region, within the Cohesion Priority Regions.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 70 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 120 million

Environmental aspects

The project and associated infrastructures underwent an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process according to EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), including public consultation, obtaining environmental permit in September 2021. Given reports of the risk of forced labour in the manufacturing of some solar panels, the Bank will carefully monitor the adherence to the EIB’s Environmental and Social Standards. The project is expected to contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives, in particular to climate change mitigation and pollution prevention and control.

Procurement

The promoter is a private company and the project in this operation is market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply.

Status

Under appraisal