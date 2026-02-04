NBG G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS II

Reference: 20250659

Release date: 4 February 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA

The full delegation loan-by-loan guarantee (up to €100m) will cover up to 50% of the losses that may incur in a portfolio of newly originated loans to MidCaps.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for MidCaps that are active in sectors aligned with the EIB's long-term mission.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 280 million

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal